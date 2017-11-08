Work ramping down at Columbia, I-90 interchange

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

A new exit ramp from Interstate 90’s eastbound lanes to Columbia Road was scheduled to open today, weather permitting, state transportation officials said last week.

The Columbia Road entrance ramp to I-90 eastbound lanes reopened in early October. It had been closed for about seven weeks.

The eastbound exit and entrance ramps were relocated 400 feet north as part of a $3.6 million project to create greater distance from the intersection of Columbia and Detroit roads. The goal is to allow for better traffic flow along Columbia Road.

All eastbound lanes on I-90 are shifted one lane left through November to allow for work on the southern portion of the interchange. Traffic is being maintained in all directions.

All construction work at the interchange should be completed by late November, said Ohio Department of Transportation spokeswoman Amanda McFarland,

ODOT is overseeing the job and splitting the costs with Westlake. A second phase, yet to be scheduled and dependent on additional state funding, will improve the westbound entrance and exit ramps near Sperry Road.

A bit to the east, motorists may see overnight lane closures on I-90 near Clague Road through mid-November as repairs are made to the Clague Road bridge. Traffic along Clague Road will not be affected. The repairs are one of eight projects involving bridges over interstates, McFarland said. The total cost for all eight projects is $1.4 million, she said.

A project costing nearly $7 million to repave I-90 between Canterbury Road and the Rocky River bridge should be completed by the end of the month, McFarland said. The paving has been completed. But traffic diverting equipment, such as rumble strips and raised pavement markers, still need to be removed. Clearing all construction equipment will require overnight lane and ramp closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday through November.