Winning Madison Avenue scarecrows announced!

By NICOLE HENNESSY

LAKEWOOD – More than $3,000 was raised this year at the Kiwanis Club of Lakewood’s 5th Annual Scarecrow Contest has wrapped up. All of the money goes to support Kiwanis International’s “Eliminate” Project, in which Kiwanis members in conjunction with UNICEF are working to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus, a deadly disease that steals the lives of 34,000 innocent babies and a significant number of women each year.

This year, the festival featured 23 sponsors and 68 participants. “This is an effort to make Madison Avenue a destination,” said DeDe MacNamee-Gold of the Lakewood Kiwanis. “This year it was wonderful to have some of the new business on Madison participate!”

The winners are as follows:

Best of Show: Lakewood Fire Department’s spooky jack-o-lantern

Best entry by a community organization: Lakewood Public Library’s bookworm

Best entry by a business: Scalish Construction’s spare buckets and parts robot

Best entry by a school- Kiwanis Builders club at Harding Middle School

Scariest- Addicted Coffee & Ice Cream’s scary dragon

Most creative- Networking Guys

People’s choice- AoDK’s elaborate woodworking scene

Best New Business- Blushing Beauty