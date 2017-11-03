Westlake to vote on recreation plan, law director

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

Because he is running unopposed, Mayor Dennis Clough is assured of a ninth term as the city’s leader. But the Nov. 7 ballot includes four contested City Council races, an income tax extension to fund a new senior center and recreation facilities, and a race for law director that may not count.

COUNCIL RACES

Council president: Incumbent Mike Killeen is being challenged by Joe Kraft, vice-president of the Westlake City Schools Board of Education.

Ward 1: Incumbent Lynda Appel faces Duane Van Dyke, an architect and member of the city’s Planning commission.

Ward 5: Ken Brady, a council member since 1992, is being challenged by Amy Green Havelka, a previous PTA president.

Ward 6: Mark Getsay, on council since 2009, faces Christine C. Covey, an attorney with Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co.

Ward 2 Councilman Nick Nunnari, Ward 3 Councilman Dennis Sullivan and Ward 4 Councilman Michael O’Donnell are running unopposed for reelection.

The council president’s salary, historically set at 150 percent of the ward representatives’ salaries, begins the new term at $23,520 and ends at $24,960 throughout 2021. Ward council representatives will begin their four-year terms in 2018 with a salary of $15,680 and receive a roughly 2-percent increase in each of the next three years, ending

at $16,640 in 2021.

LAW DIRECTOR: The current law director John Wheeler is retiring after three terms in office. On the ballot are Andrea Rocco – a former member of the Westlake City Schools Board of Education, Westlake assistant law director / prosecutor, and Cuyahoga County clerk of courts – and Michael P. Maloney, an assistant law director in Parma whose Westlake-based law firm concentrates on criminal litigation.

However, the results of this race will be moot if voters pass Issue 54 (see below).

Council set the law director’s salary at $90,000 starting in 2018.

ISSUE 53: This measure would extend an existing one-eighth of 1 percent income tax, scheduled to expire at the end of 2020, for an additional 25 years. The extension would fund $34.5 million in new recreational amenities, including a new $7.4 million family aquatic center to replace Peterson Pool at Clague Park, a new $9.4 million senior / community center to be built next to the rec center, and a $7.4 million sports park with baseball diamonds and soccer fields.

Backers of the plan say only about 25 percent of Westlake residents will pay the tax, as most residents work outside the city. Clough has said the tax is being pursued this year to give city officials time to plan for construction. The recreation department sought public input throughout 2014 as it developed a rec master plan.

ISSUE 54: Backed by Clough (who personally collected signatures to get it on the ballot), this proposed charter amendment would give the mayor the right to appoint the law director without the confirmation by City Council. If voters approve Issue 54, neither Rocco or Maloney would take office unless the mayor appoints one of them.

Previously covered in West Life (see story posted on westlifenews.com), Issue 54 has become the hot issue of the election. Except for Ward 1 Councilwoman Lynda Appel and Ward 4 Councilman Michael O’Donnell, all sitting council members oppose Issue 54. They say allowing the voters to choose will increase the chances of having an independent law director. They also object that council will not have the ability to confirm or reject the appointee.

Clough has said the mayor should appoint the law director because the City Charter holds the mayor responsible for the operation of the municipal government. Clough has also argued that a larger field of qualified attorneys could be considered if the law director is appointed because he or she would not be subject to the residency requirement that comes with an election.

ISSUE 55: Joseph Velkos, the primary land owner, and Hillsborough Point LLC are requesting that 3.925 acres of vacant, wooded land at the corner of Center Ridge Road and Hillsborough Point be rezoned from the general commercial classification to the residential, multifamily 40 category. Eric Purcell, director of Citiroc, a Cleveland-based real estate company that represents the property owner, said a housing development is the best use of the property and preferable to commercial development. Some nearby residents have spoken against the rezoning, citing a possible decline in home values, increased traffic and possible flooding.

ISSUE 56: Voters are being asked to rezone a 1.2-acre lot on Crossings Parkway, located just west of Marc’s in West Bay Plaza. The request is to change zoning from the office category to the residential, multifamily 24 category. The lot, currently used for recreation, will be used to expand an existing apartment complex with eight new townhouse buildings.

BOARD OF EDUCATION: Westlake Board of Education President Barb Leszynski and member John Finucane are running unopposed.