WESTLAKE RESULTS: Issue 54 loses big, incumbent council members win

Written by Kevin Kelley on November 8, 2017 Leave a Comment

WESTLAKE – Issue 54, the charter amendment Mayor Dennis Clough backed that would have the mayor appoint the law director, failed by nearly a 3-to-1 margin in Tuesday’s elections. Michael P. Maloney, a Westlake attorney and assistant law director in Parma, defeated former Westlake school board member Andrea Rocco to serve as the suburb’s next law director, 51.33 to 48.67 percent. He succeeds John Wheeler, who chose not to seek re-election.

No changes in personnel are coming to City Council, as the four incumbents who faced challengers Tuesday all won. Council President Mike Killeen fended off a challenge by Westlake school board vice president Joe Kraft, 53.2 to 46.8 percent. Clough was re-elected without opposition to his ninth term as mayor.

Issue 53, a 25-year extension of an existing one-eighth of 1 percent income tax to fund recreational facilities, passed by a 2-to-1 margin. The extension will pay for $34.5 million in new amenities, including a new $7.4 million family aquatic center to replace Peterson Pool at Clague Park, a new $9.4 million senior / community center to be built next to the rec center, and a $7.4 million sports park with baseball diamonds and soccer fields.

WESTLAKE MAYOR

Dennis M. Clough     6,751   100.00%

WESTLAKE DIRECTOR OF LAW

Michael P. Maloney   4,349    51.33%

Andrea F. Rocco      4,123    48.67%

WESTLAKE PRESIDENT OF COUNCIL

Michael F. Killeen   4,351    53.20%

Joe Kraft            3,828    46.80%

WESTLAKE COUNCIL WARD 01

Lynda M. Appel         935    57.15%

Duane Van Dyke         701    42.85%

WESTLAKE COUNCIL WARD 02

Nick C. Nunnari      1,088   100.00%

WESTLAKE COUNCIL WARD 03

Dennis J. Sullivan     691   100.00%

WESTLAKE COUNCIL WARD 04

Michael O’Donnell    1,133   100.00%

WESTLAKE COUNCIL WARD 05

Kenneth R. Brady       740    53.47%

Amy Green Havelka      644    46.53%

WESTLAKE COUNCIL WARD 06

Christine Covey        664    43.89%

Mark R. Getsay         849    56.11%

WESTLAKE BOARD OF ED MEM

(VOTE FOR 2)

John J. Finucane Jr   3,501   42.52%

Barb Leszynski        4,733   57.48%

ISSUE 53 – Rec Income Tax Extension

For the Income Tax    5,828   65.81%

Against Income Tax    3,028   34.19%

ISSUE 54 – Charter Amendment – Appointed Law Director

Yes                   2,397   26.85%

No                    6,531   73.15%

ISSUE 55 – Zoning Amendment – R-MF-40

Yes                   4,544   57.94%

No                    3,298   42.06%

ISSUE 56 – Zoning Amendment – R-MF-24

Yes                   4,550   59.52%

No                    3,095   40.48%

ISSUE 57 – Westlake Sunday Sales

Yes                     229   69.82%

No                       99   30.18%

