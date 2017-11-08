WESTLAKE RESULTS: Issue 54 loses big, incumbent council members win

WESTLAKE – Issue 54, the charter amendment Mayor Dennis Clough backed that would have the mayor appoint the law director, failed by nearly a 3-to-1 margin in Tuesday’s elections. Michael P. Maloney, a Westlake attorney and assistant law director in Parma, defeated former Westlake school board member Andrea Rocco to serve as the suburb’s next law director, 51.33 to 48.67 percent. He succeeds John Wheeler, who chose not to seek re-election.

No changes in personnel are coming to City Council, as the four incumbents who faced challengers Tuesday all won. Council President Mike Killeen fended off a challenge by Westlake school board vice president Joe Kraft, 53.2 to 46.8 percent. Clough was re-elected without opposition to his ninth term as mayor.

Issue 53, a 25-year extension of an existing one-eighth of 1 percent income tax to fund recreational facilities, passed by a 2-to-1 margin. The extension will pay for $34.5 million in new amenities, including a new $7.4 million family aquatic center to replace Peterson Pool at Clague Park, a new $9.4 million senior / community center to be built next to the rec center, and a $7.4 million sports park with baseball diamonds and soccer fields.

WESTLAKE MAYOR

Dennis M. Clough 6,751 100.00%

WESTLAKE DIRECTOR OF LAW Michael P. Maloney 4,349 51.33% Andrea F. Rocco 4,123 48.67%

WESTLAKE PRESIDENT OF COUNCIL

Michael F. Killeen 4,351 53.20%

Joe Kraft 3,828 46.80%

WESTLAKE COUNCIL WARD 01

Lynda M. Appel 935 57.15%

Duane Van Dyke 701 42.85%

WESTLAKE COUNCIL WARD 02

Nick C. Nunnari 1,088 100.00%

WESTLAKE COUNCIL WARD 03

Dennis J. Sullivan 691 100.00%

WESTLAKE COUNCIL WARD 04

Michael O’Donnell 1,133 100.00%

WESTLAKE COUNCIL WARD 05

Kenneth R. Brady 740 53.47%

Amy Green Havelka 644 46.53%

WESTLAKE COUNCIL WARD 06

Christine Covey 664 43.89%

Mark R. Getsay 849 56.11%

WESTLAKE BOARD OF ED MEM

(VOTE FOR 2)

John J. Finucane Jr 3,501 42.52%

Barb Leszynski 4,733 57.48%

ISSUE 53 – Rec Income Tax Extension

For the Income Tax 5,828 65.81%

Against Income Tax 3,028 34.19%

ISSUE 54 – Charter Amendment – Appointed Law Director

Yes 2,397 26.85%

No 6,531 73.15%

ISSUE 55 – Zoning Amendment – R-MF-40

Yes 4,544 57.94%

No 3,298 42.06%

ISSUE 56 – Zoning Amendment – R-MF-24

Yes 4,550 59.52%

No 3,095 40.48%

ISSUE 57 – Westlake Sunday Sales

Yes 229 69.82%

No 99 30.18%