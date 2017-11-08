Westlake Briefs

Forum to cover public school financing

North Olmsted City Schools Treasurer Robert Matson will be the main speaker at a forum on public school funding from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road.

Matson said he plans to talk about how statehouse actions, like the phase-out of the tangible personal property tax, have affected state funding of education. In the past decade or so, state funding to public schools has essentially been flat, he said. Matson, the treasurer for the past 22 years, said he’ll also look forward to possible changes in school funding.

The event is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland, Westlake-North Olmsted Chapter; and the American Association of University Women, an organization advocating for equity for women and girls.

Assistant Principal Ned Lauver gets top state award

Westlake High School Assistant Principal Ned Lauver was recenlty named the 2018 Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrator’s Assistant Principal of the Year. The award recognizes outstanding middle level and high school assistant principals who provide high quality learning opportunities for students. These assistant principals are acknowledged by their peers for the exemplary contributions they have made to the profession.

“An award should be viewed as an expectation of what the recipient should do in the future,” Lauver said. “That will weigh heavily on my mind moving forward.”

Lauver’s boss, Principal Paul Wilson, described him as passionate about his role and detailed his involvement in a variety of instructional leadership areas, including handbooks, attendance policy, master schedule initiatives and strategic planning.

Lauver served as associate principal at Edgewood Middle School in Wooster before coming to Westlake in 2013.

Westlake High students get museum experience

Ten Westlake High School students will participate in the Cleveland Museum of Art Museum Ambassadors program that provides a behind-the-scenes experience at the world-class institution. The program is designed to build a general awareness of museum life and careers, as well as to build career skills, including public speaking and team-based project planning.

The students, who take AP Art History and Theory of Knowledge courses, are Kat Bowe, Leah Bunner, Hena Delic, Alex Falcone, Jackie Moracz, Abbey Outoux, Lily Powers, Bridget Quinn, Isabelle Southern and Adam Yusoff. Students in the program participate in behind-the-scenes experiences in various departments at the Cleveland Museum of Art, as well as similar experiences at other University Circle institutions, including the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and the Cleveland Children’s Museum.