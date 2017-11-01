Sweep leaves to the tree lawn – not the street

By JEFF GALLATIN

WESTSHORE – As sure as leaves fall from trees, area officials want those leaves placed on tree lawns — not in the street — for pickup.

People often sweep those pesky leaves into the street. But community officials said that while they understand the frustration, they want the leaves left for pick up and disposal on the tree lawn.

“We know that it’s tempting to just throw them out in the street or put them in piles, where kids can jump in them and scatter them all over,” Rocky River Mayor Pam Bobst said. “But, we ask people to just put them out neatly, where we can get them easily. We also ask people not to park their cars by where the leafs are piled because the vehicles picking them up can’t go around those vehicles to get the leafs because the pickup hoses aren’t very long and are fragile.”

Sheffield Lake Service Superintendent Pat Hastings said most people cooperate when it comes to the pickup, but he said some will put brush in with the leaves.

“That makes it more difficult for the pickup and disposal,” he said. “We just ask people to put brush in separate yard waste areas.”

Leaves raked and piled in the street also can block storm drains when it rains, creating small ponds in the roadway. Worse, rain washes leaves into the storm drains where they can accumulate, requiring the city to clean out the storm drains.

Don Glauner, safety-service director for North Olmsted, said he know kids in particular like to play in leaf piles, even in the street, But said that’s all the more reason to make sure leaf piles are kept out of the roadways.

“Vehicles won’t see many children playing in the piles, particularly the big ones, so you don’t want anybody getting hit by a vehicle coming down the street or the leaf pickup staff,” he said.

Avon Lake Service Director Joe Reitz said as the amount of leaves increases, so do efforts to pick them up.

“We added a second truck this week as people put out more and we will get as many six trucks out there to deal with the increased amount,” he said.

All of the cities plan to pick up leaves into late November or early December either through special collection and/or with regular trash pickup. And when Mother Nature throws an unexpected twist, be it leaves falling late, or a big early snowfall, workers adjust.

“We’ll start switching some equipment over for snow plowing or pickup in November,” said Donny Landers, operations manager for Bay Village’s service department. “But, when the need is there we’ve had pickups as late as in January.”

For additional information on the communities and their programs:

Cuyahoga County:

Bay Village: www.cityofbayvillage.com/departments/service-department/

Fairview Park: www.fairviewpark.org/service-department/leaf-collection/

Lakewood: www.onelakewood.com/…/residential-curbside-collection

North Olmsted: www.north-olmsted.com/fall-leaf-collection/

Rocky River: www.rrcity.com/leaf-collection

Westlake: www.cityofwestlake.org/411/Leaf-Collection-Services

Lorain County:

Avon: www.cityofavon.com

Avon Lake: www.avonlake.org/…/service/leaf-pick-up

North Ridgeville: www.nridgeville.org/Refuse.aspx

Sheffield Lake: https://www.sheffieldlake.net/fall-leaf-pickup/#more-5052

Sheffield Township: sheffieldtownship.com

Sheffield Village: www.sheffieldvillage.com