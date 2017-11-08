Status of Nelson Russ Park remake subject of Thursday meeting

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

The remaking of Nelson Russ Park is scheduled to be completed in two years, city officials said.

Construction of a pavilion to house 10 picnic tables has started and should be finished next month, said Monica Rossiter, the city’s community development planner.

The main feature of the park, a quarter-mile asphalt track with eight fitness stations, will be completed over the next two years. A section of the track near the pavilion will be finished in December. Part of the fitness track will wind through a wooded area of the park.

City officials plan to update residents at a meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in the basement Community Room at Fairview Park City Hall, 20777 Lorain Road.

Specifically, Recreation Director Steve Owens will discuss plans for the park’s playground, which will be geared toward children ages 5 to 12. Owens has proposed installing more nontraditional equipment, such as zip lines.

Thursday’s public meeting is a requirement for the $50,000 grant the city is seeking from Cuyahoga County for the playground. The city is seeking a Community Development Supplemental Grant, which is funded by the County Casino Revenue Fund. The fund distributes $1 million in casino tax revenue annually to county communities.

“We will be giving a brief description of the grant, an overview of our proposed project, and answering any questions asked by the public,” Rossiter said.

Rossiter said the grant would allow the park to have a better playground.

“There is funding available within the budget to provide limited playground equipment,” she said. “Obtaining this funding would allow the City to fully implement the playground envisioned in the master plan for Nelson Russ.”

Fairview Park was previously awarded a separate $50,000 Community Development Supplemental Grant for construction of the pavilion.

The city was earlier awarded $161,543 by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the quarter-mile asphalt track with exercise stations, landscaping improvements and parking lot resurfacing at the park, located off MacBeth Avenue. The city matched that grant.

And earlier this year, the Community West Foundation and Cleveland Clinic’s Fairview Hospital presented a joint donation of $47,990 toward the redevelopment of Nelson Russ Park.

The total cost of the Nelson Russ Park project is $450,000.

Named after the city’s first recreation director, the 4.6-acre park is largely empty after the recreation department headquarters was relocated to the Gemini Center when it opened in 2008. A focus on the new recreation center and budget constraints caused Nelson Russ Park to suffer from inattention. However, Mayor Eileen Patton always expressed the intent torevamp the park. In 2009, the Patton administration paid $64,000 to purchase 113,000 square feet of adjacent property for future park expansion.