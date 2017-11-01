St. Ladislas hosting forum on opioid crisis

WESTLAKE – The opioid crisis can potentially strike any family, said the Rev. John Travis, a deacon at St. Ladislas Catholic Church.

That’s why the parish will host a forum to discuss the problem from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at the church, at 2345 Bassett Road.

Titled “Hope and Healing Beyond Heroin,” the forum will address the warning signs of an addiction to painkillers and where to get treatment. The forum is sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, the Diocesan Social Action Office and Catholic Charities.

Panelists will include Dr. Abdallah Kabbara, medical director of the Pain Management Center at St. John Medical Center; Detective Bob Walling of the Westlake Enforcement Bureau; and Matthew Gerstacker, a psychologist.

At least 396 persons died from heroin or fentanyl drugs, or a combination of those drugs, in the first nine months of 2017, according to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office. This compares to 366 through the end of September 2016. Drug-related deaths in 2017 total 521 when cocaine overdoses are counted.

Experts say many heroin addictions follow the use of prescription painkillers. On Friday, Cuyahoga County officials filed a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages against several large prescription drug companies. The lawsuit said the firms contributed to the current epidemic by misleading the public about the dangers of opioids.

Effective Aug. 31, Ohio’s health care regulatory implemented limits on the amount of opiates that can be prescribed for acute pain – seven days for adults and five days for minors.