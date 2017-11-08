Spring break cut from 2018, 2019 school calendars

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK – Students will have an endless summer in 2019.

The Fairview Park schools will be closed for all of June, July and August.

But there’s a price to pay for that extra vacation time. Students will have no spring break in 2018 and 2019.

The reason? To keep students out of the classrooms of Lewis F. Mayer Middle School and Fairview High School so construction crews can work in the adjoining buildings without disrupting classes as part of a $30.1 million, two-year renovation project.

“We’re trying to open up the summers as much as possible for construction,” Superintendent Bill Wagner said.

Work at the combined campus will start in June and is to be done by March 2020.

A draft of the 2018-2019 academic calendar sets the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 27, and the last day on Wednesday, May 29. Students will have off Friday April 19 and Monday, April 23, 2019 for a four-day Easter weekend.

The following school year, students will start classes Sept. 5, 2019 – the Thursday after Labor Day. The last day of school is Thursday, June 9, 2020. Students will have off Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13.

Wagner said the current custom is to give students the Monday after Easter off to allow for family travel.

For the current school year, spring break begins Monday, March 28 and ends Monday, April 2, the day after Easter.

The superintendent said the district does not necessarily schedule spring break to coincide with Easter but intends to follow the calendar of Polaris Career Center, where about 75 Fairview students attend classes.

The school board is to adopt the next two academic calendars at its Dec. 12 meeting. The calendars will include 180 students / conference days, the same as this school year.

Wagner invited parents with questions or comments on the calendar to call or email him.

Students will also have no classes on three yet-to-be-determined “moving days” – two in the 2018-2019 school year and one the following school year. Those days are necessary to move classrooms around during renovations, Wagner said.

The plan is to return to regular spring breaks with the 2020-2021 school year, he added.

Wagner said his professional preference would be to move toward a year-round school schedule because it would reduce the summer learning loss that many students experience, according to many academic studies. But eliminating summer vacation would require widespread acceptance that few districts have been able to obtain, he said.

Summer vacation has many advantages, Wagner acknowledged. Teachers take courses toward advanced academic degrees, and the custodial crews can prepare school buildings for the new school year, he said.

The work is part of a $35.2 million improvement plan across all the district’s school buildings that voters approved a year ago. The majority of the improvement will be done at the middle school and high school.

A portion of the middle section of the high school will be demolished and reconfigured. A larger courtyard will be created near the western portion of the cafeteria. The area south of the weight room will be filled in with a new cafeteria and kitchen on the first floor and the media center and classrooms on the second floor.

At Mayer Middle School, an addition for new classrooms will be built along Campus Drive, creating a courtyard at the center of the building. Additional renovations will be made throughout both buildings.

Wagner said he expects students to enjoy the long 2019 summer vacation.

“That will be our big, heavy-lifting summer when we’re demolishing the center [area of the high school],” the superintendent said. “Everybody looks forward to spring break.”