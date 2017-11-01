Signs saying “It’s Okay To Be White” appear along Lake Road in Rocky River

By JEFF GALLATIN

ROCKY RIVER – An unidentified white male sparked community anger and debate Tuesday afternoon by posting signs on utility poles along Lake Road saying, “It’s Okay To Be White.”

Police stopped the man and told him the signs had to come down.

The signs were up a short period of time. Residents who saw signs tore them down along with city service crews.

Information about the man was not available Wednesday night, police said.

City officials were upset by the message and the signs being taped to utility poles from near the Rocky River-Lakewood border west to homes and Kensington Middle School in the 20000 block of Lake Road.

“That’s not something we want in Rocky River,” Law Director Andrew Bemer said. “It’s not a good message. And you also cannot place messages like that in a public right-of-way on a utility pole in the city. It’s a nuisance and could be a hazard to people going by on Lake Road.”

Bemer said anybody wanting to post a sign on a utility pole would have to have permission from the utility company, which did not occur.

Police Chief Kelly Stillman said the department received a call about the man and the signs shortly after 4 p.m. from an unhappy resident.

The officers stopped the man in front of the Danny Boy’s and told him he was violating city policy by using the utility and that they had to come down, Stillman said.

He did not know how many signs had been posted.

Bemer and Stillman said city policy is to warn people about the violation and make sure signs are taken down. Stillman said the man offered no resistance, while noting city service department workers had already arrived and taken the signs down.

Since the signs were down and the man had no outstanding warrants or a record, he was sent on his way, Stillman said.

Stillman said the man spoke about a Fascist related website.

One witness, a 70-year-old woman who lives the area, said she confronted the man.

“He asked me ‘don’t you like it’ and I told him, “No, I don’t like it. It’s OK to be any race,” said the woman, who declined to give her name. “That kind of thing has no place here. I was angry and tore the sign down by the pole near my home.”

The woman said a car stopped and its occupants expressed their disapproval to the man.

Another resident , a 65-year-old man, said he didn’t see the signs and did not like the signs, but couldn’t specifically object.

“It’s America, he has the right to feel what he wants,” the man said.

Will Anderson, a 15-year-old Rocky River high student walking home Wednesday, said he hadn’t heard about the signs at school. He also expressed objections to the message.

“What does it matter what color someone’s skin is?” he said. “That’s not a good message.”

It also drew fire on social media sites, with one person saying ‘just caught this piece of sh– hanging “it’s ok to be white’ signs on telephone poles in Rocky River. Parked, ripped his sign down and had a verbal exchange.’ then asked if anyone recognized him.