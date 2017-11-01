Rocky River at-large race features five candidates

By NICOLE HENNESSY

ROCKY RIVER – In Rocky River’s Ward 3 race, Republican incumbent Michael P. O’Donnell will face off against newcomer Katie Timmons, a Democrat. The winner will serve a two-year term and be paid $12,000 annually.

The at-large council race has five candidates vying for three seats.

David W. Furry

Age: 54

Occupation: Executive Vice President-Northern Title Agency Inc.

Party affiliation: Republican

Previous Experience: Rocky Rriver City Council at-Large, 10 years; planning commission, two years

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing Rocky River, and what specific actions would you take to address these challenges? Biggest challenges? I am not sure if I would classify them as “big” but we could probably do a little better job communicating in social media circles. Things sometime go viral and may be only partially accurate and we could do a better job communicating what exactly transpired. Another separate but related item is we are in initial due diligence on a significant upgrade to our police facility (which is in dire need!) and how we communicate every step of the way will be vital.

Christopher J. Klym

Age: 49

Occupation: Attorney

Party affiliation: Republican

Previous experience in public service: Rocky River councilman at-large January 2012 to present; Chair Rocky River Civil Service Commission January 2008 to January 2012; Rocky River Charter Review Commission 1996

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing Rocky River, and what specific actions would you take to address these challenges? Rocky River has two main challenges today: maintaining / improving city infrastructure (such as sewers, water lines, roads, parks and green spaces, city buildings) and second, how to pay for it. To meet those challenges, we have to continually evaluate all city infrastructure; properly maintain infrastructure to extend its useful life; establish plans to replace infrastructure once it’s past its useful life; and manage our finances to meet those needs. Two examples illustrate how we are addressing these challenges.

First, sewers. Over the past 10+ years, the city has rightly focused its attention on replacing aging sewers. The work has been expensive, time consuming, and disruptive to neighborhoods and traffic. But we have been able to close all of the overflows, replace aging lines, alleviate backups, and provide a better quality system to our residents. New sewers aren’t exciting, but by addressing them in a planned way, we can manage costs and scheduling, completing the work when we deem it necessary and not as the result of an emergency.

The second example is the Police Station. While the City Hall, Fire Station and Police Station were all built in the 1950’s, the administration has identified the Police Station as most in need of replacement to meet the requirements of a modern department. A design concept was completed, and we will soon seek bids to choose an architect to design a new station based on that concept. A new station will be a significant expenditure, but is within our means and is necessary to provide our police with the tools needed to protect our residents. And as we consider the new station, we have to also be mindful of the needs of our Fire Station, also in a 1950’s building, as well as other aging structures within the City.

Brian J. Sindelar

Age: 40

Occupation: Attorney for Ohio Lottery Commission

Party affiliation: Republican

Previous experience in public service: Current incumbent council person at-large 4 years. Previous Rocky River Civil Service Commission 2 years. Currently a Trustee for the Rocky River Education Foundation past 3 years.

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing Rocky River, and what specific actions would you take to address these challenges? It is always a challenge for any municipal government to protect its financial well being. Since being on council, my mindset has been to make any decisions with the thought that Rocky River spends tax dollars in an effective and responsible manner with the goal of keeping its residents satisfied with the services Rocky River provides. Its not only the biggest challenge Rocky River faces, but a never ending quest.

Also, though not really a challenge in my mind but a duty or an obligation that we as council members face is to ensure complete transparency with the residents by keeping them informed and up to date about the decisions the administration and council makes. The residents of Rocky River are some of the most caring, bright and highly involved people Ohio has to offer and they are invested in our community like nothing you have ever witnessed. The residents involvement and passion for this community is what inspires me everyday to be involved as well as to aid in the facilitation of the residents’ ideas on concerns.

I have always said that we as a community are only as strong as our least involved resident and believe me, we are very strong because we have residents who are passionate about Rocky River and we as council members are duty bound to ensure we honor their passion by keeping them informed and seeking the residents’ guidance in making decisions.

Rob McRae

Age: 54

Occupation: CPA, Business Owner

Party affiliation: Democrat

Previous experience in public service: None as an elected official

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing Rocky River, and what specific actions would you take to address these challenges? GOP leadership at the federal and Ohio statehouse levels have proposed budget cuts that will most likely adversely affect Rocky River in the next few years. My work experience as a CPA has included the supervising of city government audits; additionally I have consulted with Cuyahoga County and other municipalities to help them spend taxpayer funds wisely and in compliance with the law. City council members will need to work hard to protect Rocky River from the funding cuts that are proposed, to such federal and state programs as the EPA and the Local Government Fund. In addition, The funds raised from the 2015 citywide income tax increase should be spent as promised, putting more money back into programs and improvements that improve the quality of life for our residents.

The 9 elected members of Rocky River government are accountable at all times to the residents. In my case, I will pledge a 24 hour response time to address all resident concerns. As an “at-large” council member, I will represent all residents of Rocky River.

Michael O’Boyle

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired, Former Educator, School Counselor, and Human Resource Professional

Party affiliation: Democrat

Previous experience in public service: None in elected office

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing Rocky River, and what specific actions would you take to address these challenges?

Over 1/4th of Rocky River’s population is made up of citizens, like me, who are aged 65 and over. Many are retired and live on a fixed income. The high taxes imposed by our city hit retirees the hardest, as do the effects of wasteful spending of our city’s government. I plan on working hard to fix these problems, which will improve the quality of life of seniors and all residents.