Police Blotter

BAY VILLAGE

TV taken

A Lincolnshire Drive resident told police that he came from work Oct. 26 and found his TV missing. Initial investigation showed no signs of someone getting into the home.

Credit capers

A Henry Road resident told police Oct. 28 that someone made three attempts during October to use her name to open phony credit accounts. She told officers that Credit Karma notified her of attempts to get accounts with PayPal, Capital One and Verizon Wireless.

Under the influence

A 24-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested on drug and alcohol charges shortly after police stopped the vehicle he was driving on Columbia Road Oct. 28. He failed field sobriety tests and also told officers he had a bag of marijuana in his coat pocket.

Power line down

Police and firefighters went to Wolf Road early Nov. 2 after reports of a power line down. The power company responded and blocked the area off to fix the line.

Checking it out

A Wolf Road resident called police Nov. 2 saying she had heard noises and thought someone was in her house. A check revealed no one at the house.

FAIRVIEW PARK

Guns stolen from safe

On Oct. 26, a Lorain Road resident reported two guns were stolen from his apartment. He found some coins, kept in his safe, mixed in with some laundry. He checked the safe and his .38 caliber and .25 caliber handguns were missing. The man said he had previously given a couple of former tenants his keys so they could let his dogs out. Police plan to interview them.

Amazon orders apparently stolen

A Lorain Road resident told police Oct. 26 that two separate orders from Amazon were not received although the online retailer indicated they had been delivered. His apartment manager reported personally placing the most recent purchase in front of the man’s door, but when he arrived home, the packages were gone. Police are investigating.

LAKEWOOD

Interrupted

A cleaning crew apparently stopped a robbery at the Barrio restaurant on Madison Avenue the morning of Oct. 31. Police said when the cleaners walked in they saw two men standing near the register. The surprised duo fled empty-handed. Police said the pair apparently used a crowbar to get in, which was found inside the restaurant.

Attempted robbery

A 17-year-old Lakewood High School student was walking near Franklin Boulevard and Ridgewood Avenue the morning of Nov. 1 when he was approached by a man who said he had a gun and demanded the student’s money, phone and ear buds. After the teen refused, the man jumped in a nearby red car with other people inside and drove off. The man was described as wearing a hoodie with a bandanna around his mouth. School officials sent a letter to students’ families warning them to be careful.

Loud disagreement

Police checked a report of a man and woman arguing at an Edanola Avenue home early Nov. 1. Police said the duo were separated with no injuries and the man left with another person.

Tools taken

A worker at the Lakewood Liberation Church on Madison Avenue told police Nov. 1 someone took work tools he had left in the church.

Fight over air pump

Two men were found arguing at the Goodyear Tire on Detroit Avenue about who had got in line first for the free air pump. The pair was separated and sent on their way.

NORTH OLMSTED

Tupperware trouble

A Lorain Road resident told police Oct. 26 that she had a package containing Tupperware stolen from the front of her home. Her sister had told her that she had shipped the package and UPS said it records showed it was delivered.

Double trouble

A 25-year-old North Ridgeville man who said he was driving a friend who had been drinking was cited for possession of marijuana after police stopped the car he was driving on Lorain Road Oct. 28. Police initially stopped the car because it had no front license plate. The driver told police about the drug-related items when officers said they wanted to check the car.

Pungent smell

A 25-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge after police checked a report of the smell of marijuana coming from a room at the Extended Stay hotel on Country Club Boulevard Oct. 27. A manager said no one responded when she called and found the door blocked with a towel. Police entered the room and found the man asleep on a bed.

Pole knocked over

Police received a call Oct. 29 about a downed utility pole on Gessner Road. Police said they found the pole lying on a tree lawn in the 25000 block with the light and wires intact but tire marks on the base of the pole as well as some silver or gray paint.

ROCKY RIVER

Tools taken

A shopper at the Center Ridge Road shopping center told police Oct. 24 that someone had stolen tools from his car while parked in the center lot.

Car keyed

A Linden Road resident told police Oct. 25 that someone had keyed his car parked near his home sometime during the day.

Bike stolen

A Rocky River Middle School student told police Oct. 26 that someone had someone had stolen his locked bike during the day while he was in classes.

WESTLAKE

Contractor takes back tools

A contractor told police his company is at an impasse with a Westwood Road resident over work the company was hired to do. The dispute is about estimates, what was and wasn’t done and the ownership of building materials, police said. The project began last November and was halted in August. The resident noticed the workers’ tools were no longer at his property and suspects that the contractor entered his house without permission to get them around Oct. 26. The city prosecutor will review the matter for possible charges.

Man passed out in parking garage

Police found a 32-year-old Westlake man passed out in his 2006 Kia Sorrento parking in a Crocker Park garage Oct. 30. A hypodermic needle and suspected heroin were found in the center console, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police recover stolen recording equipment

Professional recording equipment worth at least $1,000 was recovered by police after being stolen from a Detroit Road man, who had left it on the staircase of his apartment building Nov. 1. He suspected a fellow resident, who was captured on security video committing the crime, police said. The 30-year-old neighbor was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and an unrelated traffic warrant. A 35-year-old woman, another neighbor, was also arrested on suspicion of complicity to receive stolen property and for a sheriff’s warrant. Lastly, a 33-year-old Parma man was arrested for receiving stolen property and on a another warrant.

Man on drugs missing clothes

A 42-year-old Bassett Road man called police Nov. 1 because he believed someone had stolen his clothes while he was in the shower. The man, who police said was under the influence of drugs, claimed street gangs were after him. Police said they found pair of shorts smoldering in the fireplace, and bag of methamphetamine and a pipe in his bedroom. The man claimed the drugs had been planted either by police or gang members. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.