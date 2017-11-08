On your mark, rake! City set for annual Bay Rake Out

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – Look out leaves, the rakes are coming!

The city will hold its annual Bay Rake Out on Nov. 17 and 18, when the community steps out and rakes leaves for residents who can’t do it themselves.

Organizers aren’t sure when it became an annual event, but it’s been going on for more than a decade. This year,140 senior citizens registered with the Bay Village Senior Center to get the free service.

“It’s one of our most popular events,” said Connie Lupica, assistant director of community services at the senior center. “We have people who call in every year to see when it’s going to be and make sure they are still on the list.”

Lupica said residents remain on the list unless she’s asked to remove them – which doesn’t happen often.

Everybody involved gets into the program, said Bay Middle School teacher Gary Fitchpatrick who co-ordinates the event.

“Most of the kids in the school are doing it now, so you’re talking hundreds of kids out there with their chaperones doing something nice in the community,” he said. “We will put several kids in each group and it will often get kids involved who might not have gotten involved in some group activity before that.”

An added bonus is the raking groups often create new friendships.

“I get to know other students who I don’t know as well,” said Hayden Atzberger, 13, an eighth grader who will participate in his fourth event this year. “You get to experience working with other people and see how it benefits to work as a team. It’s nice to get to know the people as well because they appreciate it”

Although Fitchpatrick emphasized that the service is free and the people getting it aren’t required to provide anything, many will provide refreshments of some sort.

“Brownies,” Hayden said. “My favorite was one year a lady made us brownies. It was really nice after the raking to have something to drink and eat like that.”

Elizabeth Billings, laughed when informed about the brownies and said she might have been the lady.

Billings, who would only say she’s not going to see 90 again when asked her age, said she will make the brownies and give the students the chocolate goodies with ginger ale and Pepsi.

“They always do a good job whenever they come,” she said. “They seem to have fun while they’re doing it too.”

Another eighth grader, Josh Dwyer, 13, said the students take pride in doing a good job.

“I like doing something which helps other people out who need it,” he said. “It’s also nice doing it where we live. People like helping each other out around Bay.”

Dwyer said unexpected funny things can happen as well.

“”One year, one of the rakers had his phone fall out of his pocket and into a big pile of leaves,” he said. “We spent about 10 minutes looking for it but we did find it eventually.”