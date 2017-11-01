Novel published after half-century in closet

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

Bev Urban began writing a novel 50 years ago. After typing it up, she set it aside. Then she forgot about it. Until a year ago.

“I was cleaning a closet and found this box,” the 88-year-old Westlake resident said. “I thought ‘What in the world is that?’ It was my manuscript.”

Titled “The Final Turn,” the novel is set in a majestic Southern mansion called Brenner Hall. Readers follow Jami Brenner, a law firm secretary in her 20s, as she and her parents move into the mansion following the death of her aunt and uncle.

“Then some weird things happen,” Urban said.

Is the mansion haunted? Jami tries to solve the mysteries of the mansion amid a series of what Urban describes as “chilling and eerie twists.”

“Things come out of the wall,” Urban said.

Urban will sign copies of the book at Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Crocker Park in Westlake from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. She paid Dorrance Publishing, a Pittsburgh-based on-demand publisher, to have copies made.

Like Jami, Urban worked as a secretary at a law firm most of her career. But the character is not based on her, she said. Although Urban and her late husband, Joe, who died in 1983, were in the habit of reading after supper, he never read “The Final Turn.”

Urban has been to the South once on a trip to Georgia 40 years ago. The mansion grew out of her imagination and books she had read describing the beauty of such great houses.