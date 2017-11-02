Neighbor on trial for murder of 67-year-old Fairview Park woman

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK – A neighbor who offered to be Gwendolyn Bewley’s personal organizer is on trial for her murder 10 years after her death.

Prosecutors said that Timothy Sheline, 66, killed Bewley, then intentionally set her West 220th Street house on fire to cover the crime,

His trial started Oct. 24 before Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven E. Gall.

Sheline’s lawyers told the court that Bewley’s death and the fire at her house are unexplained, and other theories besides the one presented by the prosecution are just as plausible. Sheline, they said, had nothing to do with Bewley’s death.

In her opening statement to the seven-man, five-woman jury, however, Assistant County Prosecutor Anna Faraglia said Sheline befriended the 67-year-old woman in the summer of 2007, offering to be her “personal organizer.” In May or June, Sheline had moved in with his brother Scott, who lived next door to Bewley. “He was going to help her with her finances,” Faraglia said. “Then he started to use some of [her] credit cards.”

That August, Bewley realized Sheline was stealing money from her, Faraglia said.

On Aug. 29, she invited Sheline to lunch at her house, then went to a scheduled roller skating lesson. “She loved to roller skate everyday,” Faraglia said.

At 4:45 p.m., a contractor working across the street saw smoke coming out of Bewley’s West 220th Street residence. Prosecutors played the 9-1-1 call made by Charles A Hill Jr., who was installing glass at Gilles-Sweet Elementary School.

“A house fire,” Hill said on the recording. “Right across from the new school.”

Police Officer John Manion, one of the first on the scene, described his efforts to enter the house through a series of rear doors. An interior door was blocked, he said, and the thick smoke made further efforts to enter impossible. Manion said he later spoke by phone with Sheline, who said he had driven to Michigan for a job.

But prosecutors said phone records indicate Sheline was not in Michigan at the time.

“When Timothy Sheline says he’s in Michigan, he’s in North Olmsted, a couple of miles away,” Faraglia said to jurors.

No soot from the fire was found in Bewley’s lungs during the autopsy, Faraglia said, meaning she did not die from the fire. The Cuyahoga County coroner at the time, Frank Miller, ruled the death a homicide. He concluded Bewley was not alive at the time of the fire because she had not inhaled any smoke.

Sheline’s attorney, John Gibbons, told jurors it’s unclear that Bewley’s death is a homicide. He said the coroner was unable to determine the specific cause of death, and that no marks or stab wounds were found on her body.

No physical evidence links Bewley’s death to Sheline or anyone else, he added.

Gibbons acknowledged his client made “minor amounts of credit card purchases” using Bewley’s cards, but those are explained because he did small jobs for her.

One theory the defense appears ready to use is the possible involvement of the defendant’s brother, Scott Sheline.

Timothy Sheline was not at the fire when neighbor’s first reported smelling smoke, Gibbons said.

“This character Scott Sheline was,” Gibbons said.

The prosecution does “backflips” to remove Scott Sheline from suspicion in the case, the defense attorney said.

Wearing glasses and dressed in a black suit, with his white hair in a short pony tail, Timothy Sheline watched the attorneys intently and occasionally took notes. As he entered the courtroom following breaks, he looked around, including toward the spectator section where Sue Mazzone, one of Bewley’s three daughters, sat.

Timothy Sheline was indicted in December 2014 on two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated arson, and counts of felonious assault, theft and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $1 million. Sheline, who pleaded not guilty, has been in the county jail since the indictment. If convicted on the murder counts, Sheline could spend 15 years to life in prison.

Gibbons and Daniel Misiewicz are Sheline’s fourth set of attorneys since his murder indictment, according to court records. Numerous continuances delayed the start of the trial, including when Sheline changed attorneys.

Just more than a week after Bewley’s death, police arrested Sheline while he was driving a rental car that had been leased by Bewley. The woman’s credit cards, which were found in the car, had been used by Sheline, police said. Sheline later pleaded no contest to charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property and served three and a half years in prison.

But prosecutors believed for some time they did not have enough evidence to charge Sheline with murder.

In 2014, computer forensics experts brought in by the producers of “Cold Justice,” a real-life crime program, obtained evidence police said led to the Sheline’s indictment. The episode of “Cold Justice” examining Bewley’s death aired on the TNT cable network in January 2015.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.