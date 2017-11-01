Longtime Press, West Life driver delivers his last paper

By JEFF GALLATIN

WESTSHORE – After nearly 38 years, longtime newspaper delivery driver Fred Schmidt has dropped off his last bundle of newspapers.

Schmidt, 67, retired this week after delivering the The Press and The North Ridgeville Press to the local post offices and newsstands for the last time. Schmidt also delivered The West Life for several years. Schmidt would pick up the papers at the printing plant in Sandusky then deliver them to various locations in Lorain and Cuyahoga counties.

A retirement party was held for Schmidt Oct. 24 at the newspapers’ advertising offices in Avon Lake that family, friends and coworkers attended.

Janet Sanner, retired general manager for the newspapers, said that in the 22 years they worked together, Fred only missed two runs.

“Who does that?” she said. ‘No one. It’s unheard of nowadays.”

Schmidt said it was important to get the papers out to the readers.

“People wanted to see it,” he said. “You get to know lots of people and they would look for the paper.”

H. Kenneth Douthit III, publisher of all three newspapers, lauded Schmidt.

“Fred was Fred,” Douthit said. “He was always optimistic, happy and with a smile on his face. He always made everybody in the office feel better.”

Douthit praised Schmidt was a top employee for all his years with the company. “He always made sure he got it done,” Douthit said. “He would worry about it. He was so conscientious about getting the paper out.”

Schmidt’s older brother Lee, 72, often helped him with the driving and delivery through the years. “He would always talk about how he had to get the paper out to the different locations,” Lee said.

The brothers recalled one incident in the 1980s when they thought they might get stopped. “We were on Route 2 coming from Sandusky and we saw some water funnels on Lake Erie,” Lee said.

“It was pretty scary to see them out there,” Fred Schmidt added. ‘But, we got through.”

That upbeat attitude carried through to all parts of his job, co-workers said. “Fred was always happy and glad to see people,” ad representative Kathy Kirsch said.

“Boisterous,” graphic artist Tracy Lee Miller said. “He was always very positive and loyal to his hometown.”

Schmidt said he liked working with people and delivering the paper.

After his family moved to Avon Lake in 1961 from the West Side of Cleveland, he quickly grew to love his new hometown.

“The great state of Avon Lake and don’t you forget it,” was a catchphrase Schmidt used for many years. “He was always a Shoreman (Avon Lake’s high school mascot) and proud of it,” Kirsch said.

Schmidt said he enjoyed Avon Lake through all the years. “It’s a great place and I loved being from there,” he said

He graduated from Avon Lake High School in 1969 and also served in the United States Army. He recalled initially signing up to deliver the newspaper after seeing an ad for drivers.

“I’ve been doing it a long time now,” he said and “I’ve worked with a lot of good people through the years.”

He said the toughest part was when he would have a big paper to deliver.

“You wanted to make sure things didn’t get stuck together and people could find each section easily,” he said.

Even though he’s retiring, Schmidt, a politics and World War II history buff, said he will keep up with reading the newspapers and following other events.

“I’ll be reading a lot more now and watching movies,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”