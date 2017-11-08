Koomar headed for victory in Bay mayor’s race

BAY VILLAGE- Incumbent Paul Koomar was headed for a decisive victory over challenger Karen Lieske in his bid to win his first full four-year term as mayor, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections showed Tuesday.

With 62 percent of the ballots counted, Koomar, the former city council president who took the job in January after former mayor Debbie Sutherland resigned to run a political consulting firm, had 2,635 tallies and 71.49 percent of the votes. Lieske, who gave up her Ward 3 council seat to challenge Koomar, had 1,051 votes and 28.51 percent of the ballots.

Koomar said late Tuesday he wanted to continue to improve the city parks and work on a long-term plan for the city infrastructure.