Jury convicts Sheline of 2007 murder

UPDATE (11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017)

A Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court jury on Tuesday convicted 66-year-old Timothy Sheline of all counts, including two counts of murdering Fairview Park resident Gwen Bewley in 2007. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Decade-old murder case in hands of jury

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Anna Faraglia pointed to Timothy Sheline as the man responsible for Gwen Bewley’s murder during closing arguments Friday.

Once while making a point, Faraglia walked directly in front of the 66-year-old defendant and slammed her left hand down on the defense table. He did not flinch.

Prosecutors argued that Sheline, who lived next door to Bewley’s West 220th Street home, had transferred money from her credit cards to his accounts. Bewley likely confronted him about that during lunch at her house on Aug. 29, 2007, they said. After stewing over it, Faraglia said, Sheline later returned to her house, strangled her and set a fire to hide what he had done.

The Cuyahoga County coroner at the time, Frank Miller, ruled the death a homicide. He concluded Bewley was not alive at the time of the fire because she had not inhaled any smoke.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven E. Gall charged the jury with the case shortly before noon Friday.

Sheline’s court-appointed attorneys said police used “tunnel vision” in pursuing a case against their defendant when they should have been investigating his brother, Scott. Timothy had moved into Scott’s West 220th Street home three months before Bewley’s death. Scott was at the fire scene when police first arrived around 4:45 p.m. that day, defense attorney Daniel Misiewicz told jurors.

Misiewicz reminded jurors of the testimony of Jeffrey Kendall, who drove down West 220th Street daily to and from work. Stuck behind a school bus on the day of Bewley’s death, Kendall said he saw a man on her porch grab mail out of the mail box and enter her home. The next day he noticed the house was boarded up because of the fire. He said he also noticed the same man who took the mail taking photos of the burned house. He later picked Scott Sheline as the man in question when shown a photo lineup by police.

“Scott Sheline is the only person identified by a qualified witness as being at the scene at the time of the fire,” said John Gibbons, the other defense attorney said.

Earlier, Faraglia told jurors the most important evidence is cell phone records, which showed Sheline was near Great Northern Shopping Center the hour the fire was reported, according to an FBI agent’s testimony. But police who spoke to Sheline by phone that afternoon said he told them he was in Michigan on a job assignment for the Olan Mills photography company.

In his closing remarks, Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Daniel Cleary acknowledged the case against Sheline is circumstantial. Sheline was a con man who ingratiated himself with the 67-year-old Bewley by helping her organize her affairs and do odd jobs but stole money from her, prosecutors said.

“If you use your reason and common sense, it points to only one man,” Cleary said regarding Bewley’s murderer.

Prosecutors said the evidence does not support Kendall’s identification of the man as Scott. Timothy Sheline is the one who would have been interested in intercepting Bewley’s mail because financial statements likely had evidence of his theft, they said.

Gibbons also posited Bewley’s boyfriend of 18 years, Norm Skuderin, as a potential suspect whom police failed to fully investigate.

In their efforts to raise reasonable doubts with jurors, defense attorneys also raised the possibility there was no murder at all. Misiewicz suggested Bewley suffered a heart attack while smoking, which resulted in a fire that grew larger when first responders opened doors in their attempt to enter the house.

“You’ve got so many possibilities in this case,” Gibbons said.

Defense attorneys acknowledged their client was opportunistic in using Bewley’s credit cards. But they said there’s no physical evidence tying Sheline to Bewley’s death, nor any evidence the two even had a falling out.

Prosecutors said neither Scott Sheline nor Skuderin had any reason to kill Bewley, and police eliminated each as a suspect. That leaves only the defendant, they said.

“Three months after he comes around, she’s dead,” Cleary said.

Timothy Sheline faces two counts of murder – one stating that he intended to kill her and another that he killer her as a result of assaulting her. He faces two counts of aggravated arson for injuries suffered by two firefighters, and a third arson charge for setting fire to an occupied structure.

If convicted on the murder counts alone, Sheline could spend 15 years to life in prison.

Shortly after Bewley’s death, police arrested Sheline while driving a rental car that had been leased by Bewley. The woman’s credit cards, which were found in the car, had been used by Sheline, police said. Sheline later pleaded no contest to charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property and served three and a half years in prison.

Prosecutors only sought an indictment against Sheline for murder in December 2014 because forensic computer and cell tower data had not been available earlier.