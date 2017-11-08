Glassburn beats Rahm in North Olmsted Ward 2 council race

NORTH OLMSTED – Former North Olmsted City Schools Board of Education member Chris Glassburn defeated incumbent Ward 2 City Councilman Dan Rahm in the only contested race in the city, unofficial results from Cuyahoga County Board of Elections showed Tuesday. Glassburn, who runs a consulting business, had 891 votes to get 52.6 percent of the ballots. Rahm, who was appointed to the seat when Paul Barker resigned in early 2017 to take a city inspector’s job, had 803 votes to get 47.4 percent of the vote.