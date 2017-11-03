Four Westlake council races contested on Nov. 7 ballot

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

A majority of the seats on city council are being contested in this year’s municipal elections.

Mayor Dennis Clough is running unopposed for his ninth term as the city’s chief executive. Three of the challengers are aligned with the mayor, at least in their support for Issue 54, the charter amendment that would have the mayor appoint the city”s law director without council’s confirmation.

Except for Lynda Appel of Ward 1 and Michael O’Donnell of Ward 4, all sitting council members are opposed to Issue 54, and they are joined by Ward 1 challenger Duane Van Dyke.

For the position of council president, which is selected by all voters, incumbent Mike Killeen is being challenged by current Westlake school board vice president Joe Kraft.

West Life asked candidates in the contested races the same two questions. Here are their answers:

COUNCIL PRESIDENT

Mike Killeen

Age: 73

Occupation: Consultant

Party affiliation: Endorsed Republican

Political experience: Westlake Council Ward 1 1977-1995, Westlake Council President 1997-Present

What is the most important issue facing Westlake?

As Westlake continues to mature, the city must anticipate and proactively work to not only take advantage of opportunities but identify and react to possible threats. Specific situations, such as resolving the water supply issue, have and will arise, but continuing to follow the principles that have led to Westlake’s success is key to our future.

What specifically should be done to address that issue?

The emphasis on planning, prioritizing and fiscal discipline must remain a top priority. They are the foundation to continued outstanding police, fire and city services, modern and well maintained infrastructure, a strong financial position and low taxes. For example, the passage of Issue 53 will upgrade the recreational facilities and community services to not only better meet today’s needs but those of tomorrow while not increasing taxes. Our economic development programs, which have already resulted in a strong and vibrant business community compatible with the residential nature of Westlake, have to continue to be an area of focus. The attention to detail and forward thinking in all facets of the City has served us well and must be maintained.

Westlake’s success did not happen by accident, but is the result of strong and smart leadership with a long term commitment to Westlake’s future. I am proud of the role I have had in our success and am eager to not only continue but enhance our success in the future.

Joe Kraft

Age: 51

Occupation: Director for Robert W. Baird Private Wealth Management

Party affiliation: Registered Republican

Political experience: Westlake City Schools Board Education, Co-Chair of phase one of the WSC buildings project in Westlake

What is the most important issue facing Westlake?

The most important issue facing Westlake is building a more cohesive community, one where government can work well; government can work well with citizens; citizens can work well with government; and citizens can work well with each other – even though we may have differences including differences of opinion.

What specifically should be done to address that issue?

A new, fresh face in government will bring new relationships, a change in dynamics and an increase in two way communication. My goal is to protect what makes Westlake a wonderful place to raise a family and build a business, while continuing to seek ways to improve our community. 1.) I will connect and communicate with residents to explore and accomplish answers to our safety concerns. I believe the city should move forward with a Welcome Center at Crocker Park which would also provide an operating hub for our safety forces. This will allow safety forces more time to be involved in the rest of Westlake. 2.) I will connect and communicate with residents to explore a solution to our water source concerns. I believe the city should, more aggressively, pursue an alternative source for water with better quality and better service. 3) I will connect and communicate with residents on improvements to our parks and open spaces. I believe the city should build a parks system incorporating newly acquired land to include playing fields according to our residents interests and of the quality to attract tournaments bringing business and high level sports to Westlake.

WARD 1

Lynda Appel

Age: 55

Occupation: Data Manager for Westlake City School District

Party affiliation: Republican

Political experience: Westlake City Council, 2014-present

What is the most important issue facing Westlake?

The thrust of my leadership responsibility is for the benefit of all of our residents, including growth in the economic base as well as the value of home ownership and lifestyle-living in our beautiful community. This is why I have and will always support our recreation efforts as well as thoughtful business expansion and responsible decisions related to our water supplier.

What specifically should be done to address that issue?

The Westlake that we all have chosen to call home does not just happen. It is only possible through our city government, elected officials and residents successfully working together to manage the current economic issues while keeping in mind the needs of all.

My proactive approach, consistent follow-up, attention to detail and my ability to consider all stakeholders’ needs and roles has allowed me to contribute to the effective running of our city and needs of Ward 1. I will continue to listen to the concerns of Ward 1, ask questions to gain understanding, and make thoughtful decisions that benefit the most people while keeping the goals of the city and the needs of the ward in balance.

Over the past 4 years I have made connections with my constituents, built relationships with my fellow councilmen, and established a network for collaboration with city leadership all in an effort to improve my effectiveness to work for the residents. I am asking for your vote on November 7 so that I can continue to work for you.

Duane Van Dyke

Age: 58

Occupation: Architect and Small Business Owner

Party affiliation: Republican

Political experience: First time seeking elected office. Current Vice-Chair of the Westlake Planning Commission. Past Board Member of the Westlake Porter Public Library

What is the most important issue facing Westlake?

Short term it is Issue 54, appointing the Law Director without Council concurrence. Join me in voting no to retain our checks and balance in government. Long term it is updating our Master Plan so we can balance economic development to keep our taxes low, while protecting our neighborhoods and open space.

What specifically should be done to address that issue?

The current master plan is 40 years old, and while there have been updates, it is time to take a comprehensive look at what’s next. Does our zoning code address the kind of development that we want now and for the future? We need to consider how the limited vacant land, and existing underutilized properties, are developed (or redeveloped) by addressing changing trends in where we work, shop and play; as well as quality of life issues such as walk-ability, green space, and tree preservation.

The process would start by seeking input from residents, businesses, and other stakeholders. We would then test the results against the current plan to see how it aligns. The goal would not be to dictate future development, but to provide a framework that allows for market forces while making sure that the end result is consistent with what we want for our community.

With your help, we can remain competitive, keep our economic engine going, attract and retain residents and businesses, and maintain the high quality of life we enjoy here in Westlake.

WARD 5

Ken Brady

Age: 71

Occupation: AT&T Director of External Relations – retired. Veteran, United States Army Reserves – medic

Party affiliation: Republican

Political experience: Westlake City Council – Ward 5 (1992- present); Westlake Charter Review Commission; Westlake Planning Commission; Westlake Recreation Commission; Westlake Watershed Group

What is the most important issue facing Westlake?

The most important issue facing Westlake is continued long-range planning and implementation with excellent fiscal management to keep Westlake one of the most desirable places to live and work in Northeast Ohio. We must maintain a low tax rate while providing excellent city services and state of the art educational, recreational and community services.

What specifically should be done to address that issue?

Over the past 30 years Westlake has grown from a somewhat rural farm community to a very desirable place to live, not by accident but by careful planning and implementation. We have attracted top businesses, including one of the country’s premier tech firms, Hyland Software, American Greetings, Travel Centers of America and leaders in finance such as Equity Trust, and a strong medical presence in St. John Westshore Hospital – just some of the many businesses that make Westlake attractive for potential residents.

We are home to one of the best recreational facilities in the area, walking trails, baseball and soccer fields. Upcoming plans include adding an aquatic center, a community center and trails and lighted fields. These projects will be completed while maintaining our existing tax rate. We continue to improve city services and develop additional sources of water to save Westlake residents money. All this will be accomplished with our long-range plan and a proven record of implementation.

Amy Green Havelka

Age: 46

Occupation: Certified Public Accountant

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Relevant Political Experience: I am a citizen who is active and engaged in her community. I have been attending city council and committee meetings for over a year. I have been elected president of three different PTA units, the most recent being the Westlake Council of PTAs.

What is the most important issue facing Westlake?

Ward 5 residents have expressed concerns to me about a number of issues and many of them pertain to the overall concept of neighborhood safety. I’ve heard about streets that struggle with speeding, the desire to add stop signs in neighborhoods, dangerous intersections, and the overpopulation of deer.

What specifically should be done to address that issue?

Listening to the residents is essential. For neighborhood-specific issues, it would be beneficial to have meetings with those affected as well as representatives from the appropriate city department(s) to collaborate on potential solutions. The constant theme I heard was that our neighborhood streets could be safer. By working together we can make that happen.

Regarding the deer population, many feel that the city isn’t doing enough. Last year the city participated in a deer culling program which they plan on expanding this year. This problem is not unique to Westlake. All of our surrounding communities face it as well. I would like to see the city research additional methods to control the deer population and coordinate efforts with neighboring cities.

I enjoy listening to and working with those in our community. I believe that’s one of the most important parts of being a Councilperson. I have a great working relationship with Mayor Clough and have been meeting with him to discuss the concerns and questions the residents of Ward 5 have and will continue to do so if elected.

WARD 6

Mark Getsay

Age : 52

Occupation: Senior Vice-President of Finance and Director of Human Resources, Sea-Land Chemical Co.

Party affiliation: Republican

Political experience: Council Member – Ward 6 (2009 – present); Former Chair of Westlake Civil Service Commission; Executive Committee Member of Cuyahoga Republican Party.

What is the most important issue facing Westlake?

Westlake is a matured, vibrant community because of strong leaders with a vision. We must continue to elect leaders with vision and experience that are able to adapt to the varying needs of a mature community without losing our history or our mission of enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

What specifically should be done to address that issue?

Westlake is a premier community in the region because of sound planning, fiscal responsibility and stewards who have vision. I have had the honor of serving with many of those individuals since 2009. As a mature community, we must preserve our remaining green space, invest in our recreational facilities, enhance our community services and revitalize areas to attract and retain families. Recently the city and the schools completed a land swap, which provides the ability to accomplish many of these areas and enhance the quality of our schools. Planning, fiscal responsibility and vision have allowed us to be prepared when opportunities arise, for example a potential change in water suppliers. It is important to me to continue with these principles so generations to come can enjoy the community we call Westlake. We will have challenges and will disagree at times, but if we are committed to succeed, we will succeed. I believe if we continue to elect representatives which place service before self and have the relevant experience, we can build the premier community in the country.

Christine C. Covey

Age: 62

Occupation: Attorney

Political affiliation: Republican

Political experience: First-time candidate for elective office.

What is the most important issue facing Westlake?

The most important issue facing Westlake is continued fiscal integrity while maintaining our superior police, fire and city services.

What specifically should be done to address that issue?

City council, as a body, should communicate and collaborate with the mayor and all municipal departments with the common goals of stable property values, excellent schools, sound public services, continued economic development, beautiful recreation areas and green space and safe, welcoming neighborhoods. I will bring a fresh perspective with my background as a seasoned attorney and many years of life experience as a business owner, board member of three homeowners associations in Westlake where I’ve lived over the past 30 years, caregiver for an aging parent, sports official in local student athletics, and volunteer in community organizations serving the homeless, hungry, young adults, and legal aid clients. I will be that fresh face and new voice that provides input about how the needs of residents can be better served. My decisions as a city council member will always be guided by my commitment to fiscal integrity and doing what’s best for Westlake and the residents of Ward 6.