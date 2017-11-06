Dressed as grim reaper, convicted sex offender harasses trick-or-treaters

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

A 27-year-old convicted sex offender dressed as the grim reaper Halloween night reportedly growled at people and chased children who were trick-or-treating in the Coffinberry neighborhood, police said.

The man, who resides in a Lorain Road apartment building, drew at least two calls to the police department. Several parents also flagged down police cruisers patrolling the neighborhood to report him.

The man, who told officers he was dressed as the “Lord of Darkness,” had black make-up on his face and admitted to scaring people and children in the neighborhood, according to a police incident report. The report said he was seen around the intersection of West 196th Street and Henry Road, then on North Sagamore Road.

He said he had been out trick-or-treating with his fiance earlier, then decided to go back out to “spread the Halloween spirit.” Police said he asked if he was being detained and what crime he has committed.

Police determined he had, in fact, committed no crime. But officers ordered him to stop scaring people and advised him to go home.

“There are no pending charges as the only real complaint was that he was overly aggressive or enthusiastic,” Police Chief Erich Upperman said. “If he would have continued after being warned, we would have arrested him for disorderly conduct – persisting.”

Ward 1 Councilman Brian McDonough said a resident asked him the next day if he had heard any complaints about the man. The councilman inquired about the incident with police.

“The Fairview Park police auxiliaries and officers out on patrol for Halloween did a great job in quickly responding, and having the male return to his apartment complex,” McDonough said.

In June 2013, the man pleaded guilty to charges of gross sexual imposition and corrupting another with drugs as part of a plea deal, according to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records. Charges of rape and kidnapping were dropped in the plea agreement. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s office sex offender registry, the victim in the Jan. 1, 2013 crime was a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to two years in prison and required to register as a sex offender for 15 years. He was released from parole in February.