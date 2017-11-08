Donations needed after Lakewood shelter treated sick kittens

By MOLLY CALLAHAN

LAKEWOOD – Nearly two months after the death of a kitten from a highly contagious virus, the nonprofit that supports the Lakewood Animal Shelter is working to replenish the money spent on treating her and 12 others with the same illness.

The stray calico polydactyl kitten died Sept. 11 at the Tremont Animal Clinic after she contracted pan leukopenia.

“That’s when we first knew we had a problem,” said Kara Vlach-Lasher, treasurer of Citizens Committee for the Lakewood Animal Shelter (CCLAS). CCLAS (pronounced “claws”) is the 501 (c)3 nonprofit that supports the city-run shelter.

The female was one of six stray kittens who succumbed to the often-fatal illness, Vlach-Lasher said. Of the seven survivors, two have been adopted and five are in foster homes while they recover and gain enough weight to be spayed or neutered. Ideally, kittens should weigh at least 2 pounds before they are sterilized.

Treating the 13 kittens took a chunk out of the organization’s coffers, prompting the creation of a Go Fund Me page www.gofundme.com/cclas-KittenFund . As of Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised $1,975 of its $2,879 goal, although expenses have risen since then, Vlach-Lasher said.

While the recovering kittens’ treatment continues, CCLAS still needs to care for the animals in the city-run shelter. The facility at 1299 Metropark Drive has 23 cat cages and seven dog runs, Vlach-Lasher said.

All of the unowned “pan leuk” kittens came to the shelter this fall from the southeast part of Lakewood, she said, although it’s hard to pinpoint when they contracted the disease. The virus is always in the atmosphere and that part of the city has a lot of strays, she said.

“It’s a very prolific virus,” Vlach-Lasher said. “That’s why you need to get kittens vaccinated.”

Pan leukopenia (vcahospitals.com/know-your-pet/feline-panleukopenia ) is similar to the parvo virus in dogs. It attacks the cells in the animal’s gastrointestinal tract and symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea and seizures, she said. Kittens are especially susceptible to it because they cannot be vaccinated until they’re about 6 weeks old, she explained, adding that kittens also need their booster shots. Pan leukopenia is not contagious to humans or dogs, and there is a low risk to vaccinated adult cats.

Lakewood’s shelter, which takes in strays rather than owner-surrendered pets, was closed to cat intakes for a couple of weeks in October while all the cat cages and cat areas were cleaned with a special disinfectant to prevent the spread of the virus at the shelter.

CCLAS (www.cclas.org) was founded in the mid 1980s by Lakewood citizens who petitioned the city for an animal shelter, Vlach-Lasher said. The nonprofit works with the city and three-member shelter staff to provide volunteer services and promote animals for adoption. It raises money for the cost of spaying and neutering and foster and medical care and to improve general living conditions at the shelter, she said.