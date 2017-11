FAIRVIEW PARK – Fairview Park City Schools Board of Education President Joslyn Dalton and members Mark St. John and Matt Hrubey were re-elected without opposition in Tuesday’s election.

FAIRVIEW PARK SCHOOL BOARD (VOTE FOR 2) Joslyn Dalton 1,879 50.50% Matthew Hrubey 1,842 49.50% FAIRVIEW PARK SCHOOL BOARD UNEXPIRED TERM 12/31/2019 (VOTE FOR 1) Mark St. John 2,198 100.00%