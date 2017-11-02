Congested Center Ridge / Wagar intersection about to get worse

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTSHORE

The intersection of Center Ridge and Wagar roads is one of the worst on the West Side. Traffic planners rate it an “F.”

And it’s about to get worse.

Two new restaurants, Panda Express and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, both located on the southwest side of the intersection in Fairview Park, will open in the next few weeks.

Adding to the traffic will be a Tide Dry Cleaning store, which is scheduled to open in early next year on the intersection’s northeast side in Rocky River. Customers can pick up or drop off their laundry using a drive-thru window.

What were pubic officials in Fairview Park and Rocky River thinking by adding more traffic to an intersection that recorded 62 accidents from 2013 to 2015 — with 10 resulting in an injury?

Economic development.

Fairview Park voters approved rezoning the land to allow the businesses by a 2-1 margin in November 2014, which Fairview Park Mayor Eileen Patton supported too. Several houses were torn down.

“We never considered blocking this rezoning,” Patton said. “There are multiple entrances and exits available for this new site. Having a traffic signal at Glenbar allows traffic going east or west on Center Ridge the ability to exit at a light.”

Patton believes after the restaurants open, motorists will quickly adjust to any changes in traffic flow.

Rocky River’s planning commission approved the Tide project, which went into a vacant lot after demolition of the Center West Building in 2016.

Both Patton and Mayor Pam Bobst said they view the opening of new restaurants and businesses as a good sign, indicating an improving economy.

“It sure beats having vacant buildings,” Patton said.

The Fairview Park mayor said having businesses open in the area is a good problem to have compared to a moribund shopping mall, which was the case before Westgate Mall was redeveloped in the mid-2000s.

Red Robin will employ 110 people with an annual payroll between $780,000 and $820,000, according to documents filed with Fairview Park. Panda Express will have 12 employees with an annual payroll of $375,000. Total construction cost was estimated at $3.1 million.

The arrival of Panda Express and Red Robin are a result of a decision by George Kallas to retire and close his Minerva Family Restaurant after 35 years. Working with developer Dan Hopkins, Kallas sought to redevelop the Minerva site along with five adjacent residential properties – four on West 210th Street and one on Glenbar Drive.

Kallas’s plan required the houses be rezoned from the residential category to the general business category. In 2014, Fairview Park City Council and its planning and design commission both voted unanimously to place the five rezoning measures on the ballot. However, at meetings of those two panels, several nearby residents expressed fears that the planned redevelopment will make heavy traffic along West 210th Street even worse. At the time, no tenants for the site had been announced.

To improve traffic, the city lengthened the left-hand turning lane on West 210th Street for cars heading westbound on Center Ridge Road.

“The economy is picking up,” she said. “We don’t see the empty storefronts we saw a few years ago.”

Patton said she sees the new restaurants complementing the Westgate Shopping district. “As we work with Rocky River on ‘softening’ Center Ridge with updated traffic signals, new crosswalks, etc. these upgrades will make this intersection more appealing to motorists and pedestrians,” she said.

Fairview Park officials said no additional retail development south of the new Red Robin is anticipated.

And while it might be bad for a while, Bobst said improvements in traffic flow are in the works.

The city has applied to the state for a $381,000 grant to upgrade and coordinate 13 traffic signals along Center Ridge Road. Rocky River will contribute $274,000, or 30 percent of the project’s non-engineering costs.

If approved, the project would not be done until November 2019.

But even if installed, the upgrade would improve the service level at the intersection to a D.

“Improved signal coordination and better street markings will reduce accidents,” the city’s grant application stated.

A 2016 traffic study rated the intersection an F in evening rush hour — 5 to 6 p.m. More than 800 cars travel along West 210th Street / Wagar Road during that hour, the study said.

From 2013 to 2015, 62 accidents occurred at the Center Ridge / Wagar intersection serious enough to cause property damage, with 10 resulting in injury.

The study noted a significant number of crashes occurred at the entrance/exit from Walgreen’s to Wagar Road.

In it’s application to the state, Rocky River said better signal coordination would reduce the time northbound motorists spend waiting at the intersection. The city estimates the time will be cut from 4 minutes to just less than a minute and a half, according to the grant application.

The paperwork acknowledges that the opening of Panda Express and Red Robin will “acerbate the existing congestion and safety issues.”

The application noted the economic futures of Rocky River and Fairview Park depend on retail and commercial development, and much of its will be along Center Ridge Road.

Improving traffic signal coordination was recommended in April by City Architecture, an architecture and urban design consultant. Stakeholders in the two communities worked with consultants over several months on ways to improve the aesthetics, walkability and traffic patterns of the area.

The 60-page report studied a 1.5-mile stretch of Center Ridge Road between Spence Road and Wooster Road. It noted that motorists blindly merge when exiting Chipotle by turning left onto Center Ridge Road. Limiting the Chipotle exit onto Center Ridge Road to right-turn-in, right-turn-out was recommended.

“Allowing additional movements is dangerous,” the report stated.

Drivers exiting the Walgreen’s parking lot on to Wagar who want to head north must turn left and cross four lanes of traffic. The report called that situation dangerous. “Exiting drivers blindly merge,” it said.

The study also called for the Walgreen’s exit to Wagar be made a right-turn-in, right-turn-out exit. The installation of traffic islands with bollards to direct traffic will be considered in the congestion reduction plan, Rocky River officials said.

Plans for Tide Dry Cleaners were reviewed at three Rocky River Planning Commission meetings earlier this year. Tide agreed to restrict access on Center Ridge Road to right-turn-in, right-turn-out, and a raised curb island to provide motorists guidance has been installed at that entrance.

No restrictions will be imposed at Tide’s entrance/exit on Wagar Road. David Budge of WXZ said a left turn onto Wagar will not be unsafe because only one lane of traffic will be crossed. Asked by commission members if the business could forgo the entrance onto Wagar, Budge said Tide insists on two entrances to the business.

The cost of the Tide building is estimated at $830,000, according to documents filed with the Rocky River Building Department.

Bobst notes a big challenge at making the area more pedestrian-friendly is the number of curb cuts, of driveways that interrupt the continuity of a curb or sidewalk.

“There’s a large percentage of the sidewalk that’s apron,” Bobst said.

In fact, the report counted 87 car entrances along Center Ridge. One out of five steps of a pedestrian is across an access driveway.

Bobst said efforts at consolidating entrances of stores need to be made. But because stores are often controlled by different owners, that’s easier said than done, she said. As redevelopment plans are submitted, city officials will have the opportunity to reduce the number of curb cuts, she said.

The report noted commercial growth along Center Ridge Road catered to car-driving consumers, and took place during a time when pedestrian-friendly development was not in vogue.

“This auto-oriented model creates a myriad of safety issues for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists and transit rides,” the report stated.

But City Architecture never suggested a moratorium be placed on new development until the traffic problems were improved, said Mary Kay Costello, Rocky River’s director of service and safety. Rather, they suggested the cities support business development.

“They figure traffic is good for business,” Costello said. “We just want the traffic to be safe. But not congested.”