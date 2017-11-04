Clough expense report shows input into Issue 54

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

This election season, Mayor Dennis Clough is trying to win two races with his campaign literature – get voters to re-elect him as mayor and pass a controversial charter amendment on Nov. 7.

The eight-term mayor is the driving force behind Issue 54, which would allow the mayor to appoint the law director without confirmation by City Council. He personally collected signatures to get it on the ballot.

Clough, unopposed for his ninth term, did not establish a separate campaign committee to seek support for Issue 54. He is using the long established committee that ran his previous campaigns to pay for mailings to seek support for Issue 54, as well as a vote for him. The mayor said he used his campaign money to pay for an Issue 54 mailing, which arrived in voters’ mailboxes last month.

What he paid to print or mail the flyers did not show up on his pre-election campaign expense report, which was filed with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Oct. 24, the day candidates are required to file them.

In his report for Citizens for Mayor Dennis M. Clough, the mayor’s campaign started the year with a balance of $110,315 and spent $5,886. He received one donation for $250 from the Columbus law firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease. Clough said the donation was unsolicited. He reported a balance of $104,679.

He paid $500 to Seeley Savidge Ebert & Gourash, a Westlake law firm, for legal services for the charter amendment, according to his report. He also paid Office Max $64.80 for clip boards and copies of the charter amendment petitions.

He held two parties at the Ironwood Cafe, one on Feb. 1 for nomination petition circulators and another on March 29 as a thank you for petition circulators. He paid Ironwood a total of $897, according to his report.

He also reported that he contributed $1,200 toward the re-election campaign of Ward 1 Councilwoman Lynda Appel, who supports him on Issue 54. Clough also gave $100 to the campaign of Council President Mike Killeen, who opposes Issue 54. He donated $50 to Republican Nan Baker, who represented the Westshore on Cuyahoga County Council. He also gave $200 to the Bay Village Foundation.

Westlake voters recently received campaign literature paid by Citizens for Mayor Dennis M. Clough with two big messages in reverse type on a red background: “Vote yes on Issue 54” and “Re-elect Mayor Dennis M. Clough.” Just about all of the page is devoted to the law director issue.

Outgoing Law Director John Wheeler said the literature is misleading. Clough said Wheeler, whose current salary is $95,000, received an annual pay increase of 14.6 percent over eight years. Wheeler said part of that pay raise reflects council’s decision to increase his duties after an assistant law director left the department.

Clough’s salary is $151,500 based on a formula set by council. Its a $139,500 base, plus $1,000 for each year of experience as mayor up to a maximum of $12,000, which Clough has reached.

Clough said the law department under Wheeler was “overstaffed” with a “bloated payroll.” Wheeler said his budgets, which council approves annually, have been flat.

“Every budget I’ve ever had has been approved unanimously by council,” Wheeler said.

Clough’s literature charges “outside [legal] counsel fees have cost the city millions.” Wheeler said since 2014, his authorization of outside legal fees amounted to about $10,000. The rest, he said, were authorized by the mayor and council.

Both Clough and Wheeler agree that Wheeler successfully asked that the later outside legal fees be placed outside his department’s budget.

“They are legal expenses,” Clough said in justification of his criticism.

At an Oct. 2 League of Women Voters candidates forum, Clough says his relationship with Wheeler is the worst he’s had with any law director.

Meanwhile, a group called Committee For Elected Law Director, has set up a web page and Facebook page to campaign against Issue 54.

Mary Levtzow, the groups treasurer, said its regular members include Carol Corpus and Joe Kilbane. They successfully made the law director post an elected one with the passage of a 2004 charter amendment. They have been joined, Levtzow said, by attorney Christopher Corrigan, one of the four who filed a ballot protest against Andrea Rocco earlier this year. The ballot protest was later reversed by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Levtzow said her group would be sending out its own literature on Issue 54.

“The people deserve the right to vote for their law director,” Levtzow said.

Maloney gave her group “a small donation,” Levtzow said, but declined to give the exact amount. The Committee For Elected Law Director had not raised or spent $1,000 by Oct. 26, the criteria and date for filing pre-general election campaign finance reports.

Issue 54 has become the hot issue of the election. Except for Ward 1 Councilwoman Lynda Appel and Ward 4 Councilman Michael O’Donnell, all sitting council members, who are also up for re-election, oppose Issue 54. They say allowing the voters to choose will increase the chances of having an independent law director. They also object that council will not have the ability to confirm or reject the appointee.

Two of council’s most vocal opponents of Issue 54, Council President Mike Killeen and Ward 5 Councilman Mark Getsay, have devoted sections of their campaign websites to explain why they are against the proposed charter amendment.

Former Westlake school board member Andrea Rocco and Assistant Parma Law Director Michael P. Maloney are running for the law director post. But the results of their race would become moot if Issue 54 passes.

Both oppose Issue 54. Rocco said she is focusing on her own campaign to be elected and has not gotten involved in any anti-54 movement.

Maloney disputed Clough’s assertion in the mailing that the elected law director has been more expensive than an appointed law director would have been. He said either an elected or appointed law director could work, depending on the city.

Maloney said he is also focusing on his campaign, but described Issue 54 as “a terrible distraction and diversion of my resources — and a test of my patience.”

“When I explain to voters that I am running for an [elected] office that might be immediately eliminated by Issue 54 on the same ballot, they think I am kidding,” Maloney said. “This includes people who signed the petition.”

All of the money in his campaign, Clough said, came from golf fundraisers and a few cocktail party fundraisers held in 2014 or previously. The annual golf outings raised about $15,000 each year, he said. Clough said he has not held a fundraiser since before 2015.

The only donation Clough’s committee received this year was a $250 check from Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP, a law firm that did some legal work for the city, according to his campaign finance report. Clough said the donation was unsolicited.

One of the more interesting expenses listed in Clough’s campaign report is that he paid $199.99 over 10 months to A.O.L. for internet access. He pays a 19.99 monthly fee for internet access and an aol.com email account for his campaign. Clough said he has put off canceling the AOL account, which automatically draws on his campaign checking account.

He also spent $240.83 for candy at Costco for the Memorial Day and July 4th parades, according to the report.