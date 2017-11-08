Brookpark Road bridge closed for additional month

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

The Brookpark Road Bridge over the Rocky River Valley, already closed for three months, will remain closed another month, state transportation officials said last week.

The $5 million repair project was originally scheduled to be done by Nov. 1. The completion date now is late November, Ohio Department of Transportation spokeswoman Amanda McFarland said.

A contractor asked to use an alternative method of demolishing sections of the driving surface during the project, McFarland said. The alternative method preserved some sections of the bridge, but the request process to get approval for the alternative method took additional time, she said.

Repair work began in late May, but the bridge remained open until Aug. 1.

The 1933-era bridge connects Fairview Park to Cleveland just west of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Besides replacing the road surface, ODOT is repairing the existing steel railing by removing and replacing them with decorative panels. ODOT’s long-term plans include replacing the bridge’s entire deck within a decade.

ODOT’s suggested detour sends motorists across the Rocky River Valley via Clague Road, Interstate-480 and Grayton Road.

Beneath the bridge, Valley Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Nov. 8. Valley Parkway drivers are being detoured via Brookway Boulevard, West 220th Street, Brookpark Road, Mastick Road and Shepard Lane.

On nearby West 220th Street Road, a repair project near the bridge over I-480 was near completion last week, Fairview Park Service Director Shawn Leininger said. Another section of West 220th Street, near the intersection with MacBeth Avenue, is scheduled to be completed this week id the weather allows for it, he said. The work involves removing and replacing the eroding road surface and road base.

The West 220th Street repairs were bid as one price in the city’s 2017 street repair program, Leininger said. The total cost was $44,690 with up to $27,500 of material costs reimbursed through the Cuyahoga County Public Works Roadway Maintenance Program. The remaining costs are were funded through the city’s 0.25-percent income tax dedicated to street maintenance.