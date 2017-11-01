Bay schools expect new turf field to be installed next summer

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – School officials expect the new artificial turf field will be installed in Bay Memorial Stadium next summer.

Superintendent Clint Keener said the project, estimated to cost $380,000, would begin after classes end June 1 and be done before classes resume in August.

The school board awarded a $16,000 contract at their Oct. 23 meeting to Behnke Associates, a Cleveland-based architecture firm.

Afterward, Keener said hiring Behnke was a good choice because the firm has done other work for the district. Bay recently completed renovations and upgrades on district buildings and facilities financed by a $16.8 million improvements tax levy.

Keener said with the Behnke staff already working on the project, the plans would be ready in early next year, which would allow the contract to go out for bid in late winter or early spring.

Several board members asked about the condition of the current field, which Keener said is ready to be replaced.

“The average service for these type of fields is about 10-12 years and this one is in its 11th year,” he said. “It’s definitely showing wear in some places.”

They paid $325,000 to install the field. Preliminary estimates for the new field are about $380,000, he said. The money will come from the district’s special projects fund, Keener said.