Bay council incumbents to return

BAY VILLAGE – Both city council incumbents seeking re-election in contested races were headed for victory in the general election voting, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections showed Tuesday.

Incumbent Councilwoman-at-large Nancy Stainbrook had 1,868 votes and was turning back the challenge of former Bay Village City School Board member Bill Selong, who had 1,367 votes. In Ward 1, incumbent Dave Tadych had 563 votes to top attorney Thomas Kelly, who had 472 votes. In Ward 2 Lydia DeGeorge, a former retail manager who runs a social media site, appeared headed for victory with 486 votes, to 279 for Dave Barker, a business operations manager. In Ward 3, Sara Byrnes Maier, a senior strategic planner for the Cleveland Metroparks had 166 votes to lead Cheryll McCarty, an administrative coordinator at Cleveland State University, who had 98.

Incumbent City Council President Dwight Clark and marketing executive Pete Winzig in Ward 4 were unopposed.