600 volunteers to pack food for people with HIV in Africa

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – Carolyn Rose hopes to get 600 volunteers to help her pack boxes for HIV victims in Kenya on Nov. 18 at Bay High School.

The 54-year-old self-described Avon Lake homemaker and member of Avon Lake Presbyterian Church said the CARE for AIDS hunger project needs local volunteers to box packages of rice, beans and lentils for shipment to centers in Kenya run by the CARE project staff.

She hopes 600 people will help.

Volunteers will work in two different shifts in the school cafeteria, from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. The boxes will be loaded into trucks in the parking lot.

Officials said the packages will provide 100,000 nutritious meals for HIV-positive parents and their families.

“When the clients of the center come to get the food (in Kenya), they get enough packages for about a week at a time,” said Rose, who went on a mission trip to Kenya last June along with her daughter and friends from Bay Village. “By sending 100,000 meals, that food should help a lot of people. Our goal is to keep parents alive, so they can live long and healthy lives and raise their children.”

People interested in volunteering can register at www.feedingthechildreneverywhere.com/events/careforaidsbaypresbyterian.

Project officials are working with the Bay Presbyterian Church to get the work done. Morgan Smith, 25, who runs Bay Presbyterian’s youth ministry, said this project was a natural one to help.

“A few years Bay Presbyterian was involved in a similar project where we helped send 50,000 meals to the Nairobi, Kenya centers run by the project,” Smith said. “That was pretty successful and well-received, so we’re going for 100,000 meals this time.’

Smith estimated that the 20 centers around Nairobi, which will receive the packages, each serve about 70 to 80 people with HIV. He estimated it would take two to three weeks for the packages to get to Kenya.

Smith said using Bay High School is part of involving the community.

“We have students from there who attend the church and other people who are graduates of the school, so we should be able to get a lot of volunteers from there and elsewhere in the city,” he said.

Bay High School Principal Jason Martin said he’s pleased the school is involved.

“We have a very active student body which gets involved in many community activities,” he said. “I’m going to be talking to our staff and students about this and I’d anticipate a lot of students taking part in this. It goes along with our teaching them a world view and getting involved.”

Rose used her photographic skills to take pictures and blog about her mission which can be accessed at www.carolynwilderose.com.

“I had one woman tell me that she was on her deathbed before getting the food,” Rose said. “You don’t forget something like that.”

Both Rose and Smith intend to get involved in future missions and projects.

“I really haven’t gotten a lot of messages from God in my head but one that I got loud and clear was “Feed my Children,” Rose said. “I think this project will help us do that.”