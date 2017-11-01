52-year-old Nursery School at Rocky River church here to stay

FYI – Rocky River United Methodist Nursery School, 19414 Detroit Road, will have a new family Open House on Nov. 30 from 6-7 p.m. so families can come and learn about the preschool and register for the 2018-2019 school year.

By NICOLE HENNESSY

ROCKY RIVER – It took two days for leaders of the Rocky River United Methodist Church to change their minds about closing its well-respected nursery school program.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, the Rev. Dan Bogre confirmed, to about 200 parents and community members that the program, a 52-year-old institution in the city that hundreds of children had gone through, was to be eliminated at the end of the school year in June so church youth ministry programs could be expanded.

Two days later, in another meeting at the church attended by just as many people, the Rev. Bogre announced the program would remain open.

People celebrated with hugs. Some burst into tears.

In a message Friday, the Rev. Bogre said, “As a church and as the senior pastor, I am so excited to be able to be working with such an amazing nursery school and really work to all combine to have an incredible mission and vision to help all kids meet Jesus Christ in midst of their story. It will be an incredible future and it will be an incredible plan that God has for our church, as the nursery school and the church work together to help children meet Christ in the midst of their story. We cannot wait to see what God’s about to do.”

Word about the closing spread through the community quickly, which is why so many people attended the first meeting. Four days earlier, the facility’s director, Karen Freeh, sent an email just after she learned of the church’s decision.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am writing you this e-mail,” she wrote. “As of this morning, the Nursery School staff was notified that Rocky River United Methodist Church is closing the Nursery School at the end of this 2017-2018 school year.”

Freeh continued: “This news came as a complete surprise to the Nursery School staff and we are saddened and in disbelief about this decision. I apologize that this news is coming to you by e-mail, but we wanted you to hear it as soon as possible.”

This, of course, didn’t sit well with parents. An outpouring of concern and outrage erupted from parents about the church’s decision.

“It’s tied to the community like arteries,” said Rocky River resident Tim Paia, whose three children had gone through the program over seven years. He praised the program, and like other parents urged the church to allow it to remain open.

“For years, when friends or acquaintances would inquire about moving to Rocky River, I’d always mention two things: One, the Rocky River Service Department, because they would take literally anything I put on the tree lawn, and two, Rocky River United Methodist Nursery School,” he told the gathering. “And even though we knew that you don’t mess around when recommending to parents things that affect their children, we would still bang the drum as loud as we could for United Methodist Nursery School. We still do.”

Brooke Gallucci, who’s 3-year-old daughter started the at United Methodist in September said she felt the decision seemed underhanded and hasty.

Gallucci, Paia and others said a recurrent topic that came up in the Rev. Bogre’s explanations was an attempt to live up to “mega-churches” complete with slides going into classrooms. These ideas, said Gallucci, apparently came from a few large churches he’d visited in the southern United States.

“It’s like he went into a candy store and his eyes got wide,” Gallucci said. “He saw all the candy and everything went ‘ding, ding, ding, ding'”

Freeh explained that the school started as a ministry of the church, so it does not rent space. Currently, about 103 students attend. The news that the school will remain open is especially a relief, since registration for current and returning students begins on Nov. 28 for the next school year.

For now, there will be no slides leading to classrooms. Just the same old moderately-priced (about $1,400 per year) preschool program.

After the Oct. 24 meeting, a relieved group of moms crowded into a circle, talking. Teachers supported one another. Freeh wiped tears from her eyes.

Suddenly, all the loud chatter that had echoed throughout the community, and on social media, had quieted. Nobody wished to comment any longer.

Freeh, overcome with emotions, had nothing to add at that point, either.

She sent a follow-up email to parents soon after. She wrote: “The Nursery School staff has never taken for granted the support we constantly get from our families, but we were amazed and humbled by the power of your presence this past week.”

Phil Ardussi, who serves on the church’s administrative council, said a task force is being put together to look into the school and the church’s future plans.

“We’re gonna give a little time for folks to cool down because emotionally, this is quite a trip,” said Ardussi. “So we’re gonna let a little time pass.”