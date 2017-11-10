10-year-old leads police on I-90 chase

`

WESTLAKE – A 10-year-old Cleveland boy whose theft of a family car made national news drove the 2004 Toyota Avalon through Interstate 90 in Westlake Oct. 26. Law enforcement’s 50-mile of the boy continued into Lorain and Erie counties.

Around 9 a.m. Oct. 26, a motorist reported a silver car was being driven by a juvenile, who police later said was a 10-year-old Cleveland boy. Officers in three separate patrol cars unsuccessfully attempted to pull over the silver car.

The car’s speed reached 96 mph as it passed through Lorain and Erie counties, police said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol took over the chase after the car entered the Ohio Turnpike, with one Westlake car still in pursuit until more cruisers could be positioned.

Just before 10 a.m., highway patrol officers took the boy into custody in Erie County. Dashcam video showed troopers boxed him in after he drove the car along a ditch on the right side of the highway. The boy faces charges of fleeing and eluding police. Westlake police have not decided if they will pursue separate charges.

The previous week the boy stole another family car and also drove it on I-90 before pulling over after getting three flat tires.