Westlake police seeking man who attempted to lure 13-year-old girl

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

Westlake police are looking for a man who told a 13-year-old girl to get into his car around 7:45 p.m. Sept. 27.

The girl was riding her bike south on Dover Center Road near Georgetown Drive when a man drove up beside her and told her to get into his car through the open car window, police said. She rode away. The man did not pass her, police said, suggesting he turned down a side street off Detroit Road.

The driver was described as a white man in his late 50s or early 60s, bald with an average build and bushy eyebrows. He was driving a silver Honda sedan with a temporary tag on the rear license plate, police said.

The girl’s mother reported the incident to the police the next day. Westlake police have released a sketch of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle is asked to call Westlake police at 440-871-3311.