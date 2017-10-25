Westlake girl brings cooking skills to Food Network

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

It’s been a long 10 months for Abby Feyedelem, now a seventh-grader at Menlo Park Academy.

Last Dec. 2, Abby taped an episode of Food Network’s “Chopped Jr.” She was sworn to secrecy and couldn’t talk about her experience – or how she fared! – until the episode titled “Play Nice With Spice” aired Oct. 17.

She now can discuss her experience taping the show in New York City.

Launched in 2015, “Chopped Jr.” features four chefs between the ages of 9 and 15 competing in the creation of an appetizer, entree and a desert. One contestant is eliminated in each round, with the winner receiving $10,000.

Now 12, Abby is already a knowledgeable chef. Her father, Jude, is the director of fine dining for Michael Symon’s restaurants. Her mother, Kristy, also cooks, and Abby helps cook family meals about three or four times a week. (Her younger sister, Lyla, is a bit hard to cook for, Abby said, because she has the fussy tastes typical of a 5-year-old.)

Abby is also a regular viewer of Food Network.

“I know all the techniques from watching the cooking shows,” she said.

The “Chopped Jr.” competition involves incorporating into each dish a basket of ingredients unknown to the contestants until each 30-minute cooking segment begins.

Abby said she was familiar with nearly all of the ingredients given to her and her fellow contestants. But the fact that her episode focused on spicy foods probably wasn’t to her advantage.

“I wasn’t really a fan of spicy foods,” she said.

One of the spices used, Scotch bonnet pepper, is so hot the contestants were required to wear goggles while using it so they wouldn’t touch their eyes. Abby said she had never before cooked with it.

Abby survived the appetizer round. But she let out a sigh when her entree, a goat pepper soup, was “chopped” from the competition.

“The goat just needed more seasoning,” Judge Tyler Oakley said.

Abby said she had prepared for “Chopped Jr.” The experience was what she had expected from watching the show, except the time filming the competition was 12 times longer than the hour-long program.

“One of the pressures was being filmed on TV,” she said, adding that the 30-minute time limit for each dish meant there was no opportunity to start over if she made a mistake.

Abby’s mother said being on the show was a positive experience for her.

“She learned what didn’t work on the show and knows what she would do differently now,” Kristy Feyedelem said. “Her knowledge of food and cooking has improved a lot since the show and she what’s to continue learning and growing as a chef.”

On the show, Abby said both cooking and the swimming races she competes in bring put her competitive spirit.

Abby said she enjoyed her trip to New York City. Although she hasn’t finalized her career goals, she’s thinking about starting her cooking career in the Cleveland area before ultimately working as a chef in the Big Apple.