Westlake Briefs – Oct. 11, 2017

Crocker Park parking garage undergoing maintenance

The Vine Street parking garage at Crocker Park is undergoing deck maintenance work, Westlake City Engineer Bob Kelly said. The two-level garage, located on the north side of Dick’s Sporting Goods, is owned and operated by Crocker Park. However, Kelley said Crocker Park officials informed him that caulking was redone on the upper deck. Carbon fiber was added to a beam to reinforce it, Kelly added. American International Co. is the contractor for the work, which was designed by a structural engineer.

Crocker Park spokesperson Lisa Schwan said while some repairs were structural in nature, they were not major and were done as part of a preventive maintenance program. The repair work may be finished this week depending on the weather, Schwan said.|

Bernie Kosar among authors visiting Barnes & Noble

Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar tells of leading the University of Miami Hurricanes to its first national championship; almost reaching the Super Bowl with the Cleveland Browns; and the physical, marital and financial problems he faced when his career ended in “Learning To Scramble.” Kosar will sign copies of the book, which he co-wrote with Craig Stout, from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 at Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Crocker Park. “Learning to Scramble” must be purchased from Barnes & Noble. Kosar will not be signing memorabilia. Wristbands will be distributed prior to the event to ensure a place in line.

Maria Isabella, author of “Chefs & Company: 75 Top Chefs Share More Than 180 Recipes To Wow Last-Minute Guests,” will be at Barnes & Noble at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. In Isabella’s 2012 book, “In the Kitchen with Cleveland’s Favorite Chefs,” she shared culinary secrets obtained during visits to the private kitchens of 35 local culinary greats, including Michael Symon and Jonathon Sawyer. For her new book, she asked culinary superstars from around the world how to prepare memorable meals in an hour or less.

Those looking for a good Halloween gift might like Chris Kullstroem’s “Drawn to the Dark: Explorations in Scare Tourism Around the World.” A lifelong Halloween enthusiast, Kullstroem has researched haunted attractions, horror festivals, ghost tours and other forms of scare-tourism throughout the United States for her book. She’ll sign copies and talk to readers at 2 p.m. Oct. 14.

Police to host internet safety workshop

The Westlake Police Department will present information on how parents can help their children use the internet safely at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hilliard Blvd. Titled “Locked House, Unlocked Home,” the free presentation will provide parents tools they can use to keep their children out of trouble while online.