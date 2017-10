The theme “East To West, Fairview Is Best” inspired each Fairview High School class to create a travel-related float for last Friday’s Homecoming parade. Classes chose a U.S. city to depict on their float. The junior class won the float competition, judged by a committee of community members, with their depiction of Honolulu. Seniors Nick Miller and Olivia Hanton were named Fairview’s King and Queen prior to Friday’s football game. The Warriors lost 20-7 to the Falcons of Firelands High School.