Wagner new North Olmsted police chief

NORTH OLMSTED – City officials promoted from within and named Detective Sgt. Bob Wagner the new police chief.

Wagner, 44, has worked nearly 20 years for the North Olmsted City Police, serving the last four years as the detective bureau commander. He also has been a shift and administrative sergeant, K-9 officer and patrolman. He was an Ohio Highway Patrolman for a year before joining the North Olmsted department to be closer to family.

“Bob was clearly the best overall candidate,” Mayor Kevin Kennedy said. “His scores were well over the other finalists. We’re excited to be bringing in a chief who is already well-known and respected.”

City officials used a combination of written and verbal assessments and tests to determine the new chief. Wagner was selected from a list of 18 candidates from both inside and outside the department, which was culled to five finalists. His annual salary will be $101,358. He is leading a force of 43 officers with a 2017 annual budget of $6.39 million. Wagner succeeds Jamie Gallagher, who retired earlier this year. He will be formally sworn in at the Oct. 17 City Council meeting at City Hall.

Wagner said becoming the chief goes along with his goals.

“I can’t say that when I joined the department nearly 20 years ago that I wanted to become chief in 20 years,” he said. “But, it does go along with my belief that whenever I took a new position or got a new rank, I wanted to be able to do things which would better this department and the community. By taking the chief’s position I will continue to be able to work with the rest of the department, the city government and others to do that.

Bay Village Police Chier Mark Spaetzel said Wagner is a good choice.

“He’s respected around the area already from the other work he’s done working on investigations as a detective and in other areas,” said Spaetzel, a former detective bureau commander. “And commanding the detective bureau is also good experience for some of the work he will face as chief of the department.”

Wagner said he and Capt. Ron Cox, the executive officer, will temporarily maintain command of the detective bureau.

Wagner said he also would like to bring back a K-9 officer and dog to the department, saying he plans to work on it for the 2018 budget.

“It’s a very good position for the city and bring a lot of positive feedback from the community,” he said.