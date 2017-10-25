Two zoning changes on Westlake ballot

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE – A rezoning request that could lead to the construction a small residential development is one of two zoning measure voters will decide Nov. 7.

Issue 55 asks that 3.925 acres of vacant, wooded land at the corner of Center Ridge Road and Hillsborough Point be rezoned from the general commercial classification to the residential, multifamily 40 category.

The other item on the ballot is Issue 56, which asks voters to rezone a 1.2-acre lot on Crossings Parkway, located just west of Marc’s in West Bay Plaza. The request is to change zoning from the office category to the residential, multifamily 24 category. The lot, currently used for recreation, will be used to expand an existing apartment complex with eight new townhouse buildings.

Joseph Velkos, the primary land owner, and Hillsborough Point LLC, initiated the rezoning request for the land involved with Issue 55. The preliminary plan is to build 10 new single-family cluster homes along a new cul-de-sac road that would come off Hillsborough Point.

“We have spoken to several builders that have extensive experience in Westlake and have received serious interest in moving forward with this type of use,” Velkos wrote in his rezoning application.

The Planning Commission reviewed the request June 26 and recommended council’s approval.

At a July 20 public hearing before City Council, three nearby residents spoke of their concerns, including a possible decline in home values, increased traffic and possible flooding. Mayor Dennis Clough and Assistant Planning Director Will Krause countered that numerous types of businesses could be built on the property as it is currently zoned instead of residential units.

Eric Purcell, director of Citiroc, a Cleveland-based real estate company that represents the property owner, told council a housing development is the best use of the property.

A residential development would be preferable to commercial development to the majority of nearby residents, Purcell said Friday. “The owners would hate to sell this land to a gas station developer and see the Prestwick community devalued,” he said.

Council voted 5-2 on legislation that would amend the city’s zoning map in accordance with the request. Ward 2 Councilman Nick Nunnari and Ward 5 Councilman Mark Getsay voted against it.

“Even though I voted in favor of the rezoning as Council Representative to Planning Commission because it met the requirements to be recommended to Council, I felt the conceptual development plans discussed during the Planning Commission process did not completely address the concerns of the Prestwick homeowners I represent on Council,” Getsay said. The property is in his ward.

Nunnari cited residents’ opposition to the plan as the reason for his no vote.

All members voted for an accompanying ordinance to place the measure on the ballot.

Stephen Schill made the rezoning request on behalf of S & C Westlake Partners LLC for Issue 56.

The Planning Commission recommended in June, by a 5-0 vote, that council rezone the 1.2-acre lot. City council unanimously approved it July 6. Because this rezoning would result in an increase in density, voter approval is required under the Westlake City Charter.