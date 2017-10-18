Three suspects arrested in Lakewood credit union robbery

LAKEWOOD – Police said the trio of Cleveland teenagers charged with the Sept. 30 morning robbery of the Unity Catholic Credit Union near the intersection of Madison and Hilliard avenues aren’t suspects in any other robberies.

Police arrested a 16-year-old suspects without incident shortly after the robbery while he was walking on a side street. After identifying the other two suspects, both 17, police arrested them without problems Monday.

.

“Our investigation hasn’t shown any other incidents in the city we believe they could have been involved in,” Lakewood City Police Capt. Ed Hassing said.

FBI Special Agent Vickie Anderson said the FBI does not suspect any of the trio in any recent robberies being investigated by the agency either.

Hassing said the trio walked into the credit union around 10:30 a.m. One showed a handgun and demanded money, Hassing said. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, they walked out and headed away from the credit union.

No one was hurt in the robbery, police said.

A witness saw the 16-year-old walking on the side street a short time later and identified him to police, leading to his arrest.

All three teenagers will face charge charges relating to the robbery in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.