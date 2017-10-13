The ‘In’ place for kids is indoors, which frustrates many parents

By Tim Piai

Like most parents, I have tried over the years to keep my kids active, outside and engaged. If there was a branch of the Scouts that included parents, my merit badges would be for visiting a vast array of nature centers, museums, and playgrounds.

I always wanted a “World Tour” style T-shirt with all the West Side playgrounds listed on the back. In the winter, when sled riding began to lose its luster, we would go to the airport and spend an hour or so riding the multitude of escalators (It’s Nirvana for little escalator junkies.) Or, I would rent out the tiny gym at the Fairview Hospital Wellness Center in Rocky River so all the kids in the neighborhood could play dodgeball.

In the end, I wanted the love of the outdoor world (or at least the active world) to stick to my kids like red on a rockfish. I never forgot something that a Cleveland Metroparks diehard once said to me when he advised that no amount of Earth Day preaching would impact my kids unless they actually got outside and made a meaningful connection to the outdoors. This stuck in my craw like a rusty trail sign for years.

Flash forward to today. High School, Middle School and Intermediate School have replaced the Nature Centers. Educators have replaced escalators.

Did all our trips and travels leave a mark? Did it stick?

Let’s just say that maybe I should have used Duct tape.

Despite my best efforts, I seem to be witnessing a mass indoor migration that rivals the great Wildebeest treks of the Masai Mara. On any given day, my kids and their crew gather in the basement for their usual electronic fiesta. Every few hours they stampede up from the basement and bolt outside. After five minutes of running around, they roll back in and plop back down on the couch. They’re like Beluga Whales that occasionally come up for air, before descending back to their depths.

My wife and I are two kids who grew up outside and sun-kissed, so we do our best to deliver outdoor marching orders on a regular basis. But this generation of tunnel rats knows we’re too busy to patrol the perimeter.

So how did this happen?

I won’t try and untangle why we’ve gone from playgrounds to PlayStation in a generational blink of an eye. You could fill 10 textbooks on the subject. You could also fill therapy offices from Bangor to Bakersfield with guilt-ridden parents. Many of us never saw it coming.

I do know – with all the high-end, hi-def video games available – that I was naive to think that the Pileated Woodpecker stood any chance vs. Kaptain Skurvy in the battle of Nature vs. Nintendo,

I also know that when I was a kid, “Inside” was out. There was nothing inside. In my house, there was a black-and-white TV and a ping pong table in the basement, and a very crabby stepfather growling at the top of the stairs.

Nowadays, basements are a kid cave of beautiful big screens and plush sectionals. Gaming systems defy description. Can you blame them for hissing at a tent?

What’s even more troubling is that when we finally leave the house and go outside, many of the big attractions are – you guessed it – inside. There’s Sky Zone (a massive trampoline park), Cosmic Bowling (a black light bowling rave), Dave & Busters (an arcade on steroids) and Kalahari Water Park. And then there’s the gold standard of indoor addiction: modern movie theater seats. Never mind the forgettable films, these seats admittedly heaven sent.

So why didn’t the predecessors of these attractions weave the same magic spell on us? Let’s review: Indoor trampolines parks? Dream on. Cosmic Bowling? Well, the only place that had a thicker cigarette cloud than our station wagon was the bowling alley. Arcades? Let’s see, the donut shop had a sit-down Asteroids machine, and the “Teen Center” had a warped pool table and a jukebox that only played “Ah! Leah!” and “Witchy Woman.” And let’s just say that our movie seats for “Ghostbusters” first run were basically medieval.

Admittedly, all these amazing games, smoke free lanes, and water slides are cool. There’s no denying that Indoors is in. But we can get the kids outdoors if we just stay two steps ahead, right? Better make it four.

Recently, we attended a clambake on a nearby street. The weather was pitch perfect, and we were all finally outside. Parked on the street, however, was a rented “game truck,” – an oversized, state-of-the-art, party vehicle equipped with three interior hi-def video game screens, and bench seats for 15. For the entire evening, the tunnel rats sat motionless in their basement-by-the-tree lawn, game controllers bonded to their hands.

It could only hurt more if it was parked in the Rocky River Reservation.

Freelance writer Tim Piai is a father of three who lives in Rocky River less than 100 yards from a park.