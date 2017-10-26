St. Edward’s parking lot going in beside holdout house

By KEVIN KELLEY AND NICOLE HENNESSY

LAKEWOOD — St. Edward High School demolished three homes on Nicholson Avenue last week to expand a parking lot to accommodate its growing student enrollment.

Linda Schafer, who owns a 101-year-old colonial double on the east side of the school, declined to sell. Once the parking lot is finished, she will be surrounded on three sides by the school’s parking lot.

“I love my home and have spent a lot of time, money and sweat equity into maintaining my home and property,” she wrote in an April 9 letter to the city’s Planning Commission.

She purchased the property from relatives in 1981, Schafer said in the letter. The house is located next to the entrance to the all boy’s school off Nicholson.

Her brother, Jim Schafer, said in an interview Monday that the decision not to sell the property involved the difficulty finding a comparable house for what the school offered.

“The price and the timeline were not conducive to finding another home,” he said. He declined to discuss the details of negotiations with the school.

According to the real estate website Zillow.com, comparable houses in that section of Lakewood have a value of between $159,000 to $179,000.

Jim Schafer said he and his sister have nothing against the school. “They were very courteous,” he said.

County property records show St. Edward started acquiring the houses in 1999. The last one transferred Sept. 9. Besides Schafer’s house, three other homes still stand on Nicholson adjacent to the school.

A May 25 letter from Linda Schafer and Jim Schafer to St. Edward President James Kubacki indicated the two parties concluded their discussions on good terms. The letter was included in the minutes of the Lakewood Planning Commission’s June 1 meeting.

“Let’s continue being open and GOOD FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS,” the Schafer siblings wrote. Linda Schafer said in the letter she still loves her home and had no intention to sell. They say they will contact St. Edward first if she decides to move.

At their June 1 meeting, planning commission members voted 6-0 to grant St. Edward a conditional use permit to expand an existing parking lot into a single- and two-family-house residential district. A condition that no buses, trucks or dumpsters be placed in the extended parking lot was imposed. A parking plan for the lot was also approved by the commission.

St. Edward leaders told the planning commission the parking lot expansion is needed because the enrollment has been increasing in recent years, from 828 in the 2010-2011 school year. The school has 938 students and 137 faculty and staff members now, John Goers, the school’s associate vice president for buildings and grounds said in an email Tuesday.

About 100 students are forced to park on neighborhood streets, school officials said. The expansion will add 63 spaces bringing on-campus parking to 400 spaces, Goers said.

In the email, Goers said that Schafer has been a good neighbor for many years and the school is happy to have her as a neighbor.

The tree lawn in front of one of demolished house stands a historical marker that denotes the site as the original location of Cowan Pottery.

“The proposed additional parking will allow us continued growth and involvement in the City of Lakewood,” wrote John Goers, the school’s associate vice president for buildings and grounds.

In 2004, St. Edward paid $400,000 for Bobson’s Hardware store, which had closed three years earlier, and the adjacent Stranahan house, which were located at the corner of Detroit Avenue and Nicholson, according to the Lakewood Historical Society. St. Edward razed the buildings and added a parking lot.