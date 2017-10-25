Skills of happiness subject of three-part library series

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

Can a gloomy person be taught to be happy?

Kim Langley says yes, and she has scientific studies to prove it.

Langley, a professional speaker and trainer, will present a three-part series titled “The Science of Happiness” that starts Thursday evening at the Fairview Park Branch Library, 21255 Lorain Road. The program runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with the other sessions scheduled for Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

Using research published by Sonja Lyubomirsky in the 2008 book, “The How of Happiness,” Langley said half of one’s capacity to be happy comes from innate personality traits. Ten percent comes from current life circumstances. And 40 percent is a result of intentional actions.

“If 40 percent of your happiness is under your control on a day-to-day basis, there is a lot you can do to control your happiness,” Langley said.

Lyubomirsky – professor of psychology at the University of California, Riverside – developed 12 strategies to increase happiness. They include expressing gratitude, developing ways to cope with life’s problems and exercising.

One of the 12 strategies, Langley said, is to find activities one truly enjoys or gets absorbed in and engage in those activities more often.

What’s the biggest block to happiness?

Langley said it’s usually not one thing, but many.

“For a lot of people, our self-talk is awful,” she said.

Langley quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s line that “comparison is the thief of joy.” Measuring oneself against others is bad psychologically, she said, and research backs that up.

Studies of persons who live past 100 reveal many are good at retaining an optimistic attitude and being flexible in response to life’s losses, Langley said.

“People are so much more resilient than they think they are,” she said.

One study of quadriplegics found that two years after the accident, most were not only happy they survived but most also returned to approximately their earlier level of happiness, Langley said.

Previously a high school teacher, Langley moved to adult education around 1995, when science journalist Daniel Goleman published “Emotional Intelligence.” Briefly defined as the ability to recognize and navigate emotions in oneself and others, emotional intelligence can be more important than IQ in an individual’s success, according to some studies.

Langley said all of the approximately 75 presentations she gives annually full under the umbrella of emotional intelligence. Companies often hire her to speak on the topic, she said, because studies indicate emotional intelligence can improve employee retention rates and even increase stock prices.

The late 1990s also saw the launch of the positive psychology movement, which encouraged social scientists to not only study mental illness but also study optimum traits, such as happiness. Langley, who is married to St. Edward High School theology teacher Bill Fichter, said her presentations draw on the evidence-based studies that grew out of this movement.

Langley, who earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Pennsylvania, is currently writing a book on the healing use of poetry in bereavement.

The Lakewood resident encourages those attending her workshop to bring a pen and notepad, as she plans to share numerous tips, book titles, websites and even apps on increasing one’s happiness.

Langley, who received a master’s degree in education from Duquesne University, hopes people will leave her sessions eager to learn more about happiness.

“Make happiness your hobby,” is her message, she said.