Rocky River police arrest two and four-legged suspects in burglary

By JEFF GALLATIN

ROCKY RIVER – This dog gave cat burglars some competition.

A medium-sized, brown dog was placed in the pound and his owners arrested on burglary charges after police responded to a call on Sept. 23 about intruders in a home in the 2800 block of Northview Road. The homeowner, who was out-of-town, called police and told them a neighbor had called and said that there were two people with a dog in her home.

“She told us she doesn’t own a dog,” Police Chief Kelly Stillman said. “Usually when there’s a dog in a home, it’s the owners’, but in this case it was the burglars’.”

Officers found one man, one woman and one dog when they arrived at the home.

Stillman said the investigation showed the burglars knew the homeowner wasn’t home, so they had gone there with the dog to try and take advantage of her absence.

The dog apparently didn’t want to leave and bit one of the officers on the hand. The officer was not seriously injured and was treated for the bite.

Police said Kelly L. Sulka, 45, and Patrick Martin Joyce, 51, both of Lakewood, were charged with burglary. The dog will remain in the pound pending the outcome of the charges.

“He’s been a model prisoner in our dog jail,” Stillman said.