Rocky River Educator Named History Teacher of the Year

By KAREN UTHE-SEMANCIK

ROCKY RIVER – They say history repeats itself, and Rocky River High School teacher Sara Ziemnik is a perfect example. She was previously recognized as the 2017 Ohio History Teacher of the Year, and was recently named National History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Selected for her achievements in American history education, Ziemnik was one of 53 finalists for the $10,000 award. She will be honored at a ceremony at the University Club of New York City on Nov. 8, where Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Eric Foner will present her with the award. Foner is a DeWitt Clinton Professor of History at Columbia University, and one of the country’s most prominent historians.

Ziemnik has taught American history and world history for 17 years at Rocky River High School, where she encourages her students to learn from one another, centering her classroom around debate, discussion and inquisitive learning.

“When it comes to classroom instruction and content delivery, Sara Ziemnik is a master at her craft,” said Robert Winton, principal at Rocky River High School. “Students are engaged through Socratic Seminars, role playing and other creative ways to relay historical events to high school kids. An item that isn’t normally measured by national or state mandated evaluation models is the ability to develop and maintain relationships with students. She is able to teach rigorous content and hold high learning expectations, all while keeping a smile on her students’ faces.”

Ziemnik said she does her best to make topics relatable, and to show her students that people make choices, and choices make history.

“Nothing I do in my classroom is ever done alone,” she said. “I am very lucky to work with a staff that shares and collaborates and supports one another, as well as students and parents who value civic education, and encourage discussion and debate in learning about our history.”

Ziemnik credits former Rocky River High School teacher Barbara Boyle for her own success as an educator. Boyle was a mentor during her undergraduate studies and early teaching career, and has been a true supporter throughout her 19 years as a teacher. Ziemnik says her love of history came from her parents, where family vacations revolved around exploring the local history of their destinations.

She began her teaching career at Oak Hills High School in the Cincinnati area, and joined Rocky River High School in 2000. Ziemnik received a James Madison Fellowship in 2002, spending a summer at Georgetown University studying the Constitution.

The State and National History Teacher of the Year awards were started by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History in 2004 to recognize excellence in teaching history.