Recycled materials beautify Bay High courtyard, honor secretary

BY JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – Students and the Bay High School PTA recycled materials to beautify the school’s courtyard and honor a longtime secretary and supporter of the students.

A bench, water fountain and metal sculpture were designed to fit in with the plants and garden display in the revamped courtyard. The project was done by students in art teacher Tom Schemrich’s Applied Art class.

The idea started earlier this year when then PTA President Joy Heldt wanted a way to honor her mother-in-law Marjorie Heldt, who died in January. Marjorie lived in Bay Village 55 years, and was involved in a wide range of PTA, school and community activities, including working 11 years as attendance secretary at the high school.

Joy knew the school’s courtyard could use an upgrade and thought having her organization help would benefit students and it would help provide a fitting tribute to her mother-in-law. Other people and businesses in the community contributed $6,100 as well as materials and time either as memorials for Marjorie or just to help the students.

“She was all for helping the students and doing good things for Bay Village and the school,” Joy said. “This seemed a good way to get something nicer for the students and other people to use while also involving students in the project.”

Schemrich said the project was well received. Students came up with different ideas.

“It was kind of apocalyptic looking,” he said of the courtyard. “So, cleaning it up and putting in someplace nice to sit and other things like a fountain and sculpture seemed like a very good idea.”

One of the students who designed the bench, senior Christine O’Hare 17, said those ideas didn’t always come easily.

“It was pretty tough at times while we working on this and trying to get it just right,” she said. “I was glad to be working on it with friends.”

Senior Annie Neroni, 17, said having a wide range of people working on it benefited the project.

“People had different talents and we used all of them in doing this,” Neroni said, noting she likes math and sciences, while O’Hare said she has always been in interested in photography and design.

A third senior, Brynna Sooy, 18, who worked on the bench and the sculpture portion of the project, said all the students worked well together.

“It really was a group and team effort to get it all done,” she said. “It was a lot of fun being involved in it.”

All the students noted that it was fun finding ways to use materials that can be recycled – including bricks from high school Principal Jason Martin’s old patio.

“Knowing they were from his patio made it even more fun,” O’Hare said.

Martin also enjoys the fact that he’s contributed to the project in some way.

“I’ve always been about helping the students out but this is definitely a different way,” Martin said. “My wife and I wanted to do a new patio and then it occurred to me that Tom’s classes always seem to do good and different things.”

Schemrich lauded the different students for not only the work, but in keeping it moving forward throughout the project.

“We’ve had students who were working on the project when it started in the last school year who’ve graduated,” he said. “But all of the students have kept it going and made the courtyard into something really special now.”

Joy Heldt sees the project as a big success.

“I saw that there was a big group of students in there a few days ago listening to one playing an acoustic guitar and just enjoying being there,” she said. “That’s something I know Marge would have enjoyed as well as the fact that people will enjoy the new courtyard a long time.”