Police investigating circumstances of North Ridgeville man’s death

NORTH RIDGEVILLE – Police are investigating the circumstances of a 70-year-old’s death over the weekend in North Ridgeville. The man’s body was found in a pond near his home on Maddock Road on Sunday evening.

Police are withholding identification pending notification of family and results of the autopsy currently being conducted by the Lorain County Coroner’s office.

North Ridgeville Fire Chief John Reese said neighbors called his department around 6 p.m. on Sunday expressing concern about the man, who had not been seen since Saturday and lived alone. Firefighters called the police department for assistance, and the body was found shortly after members of both departments started searching the home and surrounding area.

Police were still investigating, but said they had found nothing suspicious. In addition, neither the police nor fire department had any recent records of calls to the home.