Police beats – Oct. 4, 2017

BAY VILLAGE

Path to problems

A 36-year-old Indiana man was arrested on a disorderly conduct while intoxicated charge Sept. 20 after police checked a report of two men arguing on the Cahoon Road walking path.. A responding officer said the Indiana man had apparently instigated the argument and was also highly intoxicated, which prompted his arrest.

Under the influence

A 27-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested Sept. 23 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence after police said they initially stopped her vehicle at Huntington Woods for a traffic violation. She was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

Blower goes away

Police are looking into the apparent theft of a backpack leaf from a home in the 300 block of Bradley Road Sept. 19. The resident told police he set the blower on the tree lawn by trash cans while he cut the grass. When he returned around 3 p.m. it was gone.

Check theft

A Walker Road resident told police Sept. 24 that a home health aide had apparently stolen a check and tried to cash it, prompting a

police investigation.

Lexus mix up

Police said two Lake Road women ended up with an unintended vehicle swap on Sept. 15. The two women each own a 2015 white Lexus that were parked next too each other in the Heinen’s Grocery Store on Dover Center Road. One woman got into the Lexus that wasn’t hers and drove it home. Police said the first woman apparently left her keys in the car, which enabled the second woman to hit a remote start button and drive off. The other woman came out from the store and found she couldn’t start the other car and called police. A quick check found her Lexus at the second woman’s Lake Road home. Each vehicle was returned to its proper owner unharmed.

Disorderly conduct charge

A 56-year-old Lakewood man was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated after police checked a complaint from an Uber driver who had taken him to several locations in the city while trying to find a destination. Police said when questioned, the man admitted he didn’t know exactly where he was going and had too much too drink, prompting the arrest.

Grandma scam

Police said a resident received a scam phone call Sept. 17. A caller claimed one of her grandsons was in jail on suicide watch and that he wanted her to go to Target to buy money cards to pay for his fines and get him out of jail. However, a different grandson stopped her before she could call the swindler back and give him any money. Police remind residents no government agency takes gift cards as payments.

FAIRVIEW PARK

North Coast Credit Union robbed Sept. 19

As of Monday, the men who robbed the North Coast Credit Union Sept. 19 are still at large, according to the FBI.

Here’s what police said happened: Shortly after 9 a.m., two men entered the Lorain Road financial institution waving handguns. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, they entered a waiting car on West 227th Street and drove off to the south. They were inside the bank only 40 seconds, police said. No one was hurt in the robbery.

That same morning, another financial institution in Brook Park was robbed in a similar manner. Brook Park police were given a license plate of the vehicle, which was forwarded to area law enforcement agencies.

Around noon, Cleveland police located a vehicle believed to be associated with the robberies. After a short chase in which the vehicle crashed, four suspects were arrested. After interviewing the suspects, the FBI concluded the four were not involved in the North Coast Credit Union robbery, Fairview Park Police Chief Erich Upperman said. The FBI is in charge of the investigation.

Loosened lugnuts creates confrontation

A resident of Windsor Apartments, 20373 Lorain Road, reported Sept. 12 that the lugnuts on his car’s tire had been loosened. Later, another resident called to say he was threatened by a caller, who believed he who loosened the lugnuts. But police said they found no evidence to confirm this. The two men were told to stay away from each other. A report was forwarded to the city prosecutor to decide if aggravated menacing charges should be filed.

Refused service at Brookpark Road hotel

Employees at the Ramada Inn on Brookpark Road called police Sept. 16 after a man refused to leave the area after being refused service. Police said they came across a 26-year-old Cleveland man apparently intoxicated and bleeding from his knuckles. He claimed he had been attacked by two men, but no one witnessed any assault. While in police custody after arrested for disorderly conduct, he repeatedly tried to flood the cell by clogging the toilet. He was held until sober and released on bond.

LAKEWOOD

Tires flattened

A resident in the 2000 block of Elbur found all four tires on his vehicle flattened on the morning of Sept. 26.

Sign hit

Police said the driver of a car that hit a construction site sign and other construction equipment on Interstate 90 near McKinley Avenue refused treatment after officers and paramedics responded to the scene early Sept. 26.

Keep it down

Police checking a report of a woman screaming for help at an Edgewater Drive apartment said they found the woman was having a loud argument with her boyfriend about her job. She was advised to keep it down.

Too loud

Officers checking a report of loud music from the Nunzio’s Pizza building in the early morning Sept. 27 said it did not apper to be loud but the occupants turned it off anyway.

Items taken

A resident of apartments in the Edgewater Drive area told police someone had broken into her vehicle and stolen phone-related equipment.

NORTH OLMSTED

Vehicle break-in

Police are investigating an overnight car break-in reported Sept. 14 after a resident reported a backpack, wallet and loose change were taken from his truck while it was parked in his driveway on Stoneybrook Drive. The owner said he had parked the truck about 7 p.m. the previous night and left the doors unlocked.

Double arrest

Two Streetsboro men, ages 38 and 39, were arrested on theft-related charges after Wal-Mart store security said they took items from the Brookpark Road store Aug. 19 and went to the service counter to get cash for them. Security said one of the men ran to a car and left when security tried to confront one of them in the parking lot. Police took a description and they found the car near the Radisson Hotel parking lot. Police arrested the two suspects after finding them in the car with what police said was material from the business.

Can’t drive

Police arrested a 29-year-old Cleveland woman for driving on a suspended license after her vehicle was stopped Sept 11 on Interstate 480. A records check showed the suspended license so police stopped the vehicle near the Great Northern Boulevard exit ramp.

Computer issues

Police took a Sept. 19 report from a North Olmsted woman who said she had two encounters with people trying to defraud her earlier in the month. She said the initial attempt involved a man, who initially said he was in Florida, then India. After speaking with one man, she initially wrote one check for $109, then thought better of it and cancelled it. A few days later, a second man requested she buy an iTunes card for $50, but she declined to and told police.

Thefts from vehicle

Police took a report from a Columbia Road resident who told them someone had stolen his $75 tool kit from 2004 Ford Explored and cracked its windshield. Police found no evidence of any other break-ins in the area.

Suspended license

A 24-year-old Cleveland man was arrested for driving on a suspended license shortly after police stopped the vehicle he was driving near the intersection of Lorain and Brookpark roads. Police discovered his license was suspended when they ran a check on the license plate. The car was towed and his license plates seized.

Clothing caper

An 18-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested on a theft charge after Macy’s security said she tried to take $134 worth of clothing from the store Sept. 17. Security said she had tried to hide them in a backpack but was stopped and held for police.

ROCKY RIVER

Cars entered

Two Hampton Road residents told police Sept. 24 that their unlocked cars were gone through overnight. Nothing was reported missing.

Good neighbor

A Hilliard Boulevard resident called police Sept. 20 and said there was a suspicious person in the neighbor’s garage. A responding officer found it was the neighbor’s sons.

Stolen bikes

A bicycle was reported stolen Sept. 29 from Rocky River Middle Cchool sometime during the weekend. A Hilliard Boulevard resident told police someone cut a padlock and stole a bicycle from outside the apartment Sept. 21.

WESTLAKE

Stiletto havoc

A 28-year-old Avon woman caused $7,677 in damage to a 2005 Ford Explorer by hitting the vehicle with her stiletto heels Sept. 8, police said. The owner of the vehicle is the wife of her 32-year-old ex-husband who lives in Lorain. The women and her ex-husband had met in a Crocker Road parking lot, police said. The ex-wife was dissatisfied with the amount of diaper money her ex-husband gave her, police said. Police were also told the woman had struck the man. The city prosecutor will review the matter for possible charges.

$20,000 stolen

A Schubert Drive man reported that $20,000 in jewelry as well as a TV and DVD player were missing from his house. The man told police he suspects a woman who had briefly lived with him before she was asked to leave Sept. 10.

Hotel guests with phony ID cards

On Sept. 13, police learned that a 49-year-old Chicago man wanted on warrants from Kansas and Maryland was staying at a Sperry Drive motel. When police arrested him in the parking lot, police said they found driver’s licenses from Texas and Illinois that had his picture but another name. Police said they found another Chicago man, 38, staying in the same room, who was in possession of two North Carolina driver’s licenses with his photo and different names. Counterfeit credit cards were also found in their possession, police said. Both were arrested on suspicion of tampering with records. Additional charges may be filed, police said.