Plenty of regional spooky fun for young and old(er)

What: Cedar Point HalloWeekend

Where: 1 Cedar Point Drive, Sandusky.

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29.

Tickets: Range from $43 to $69. Hours vary.

More info: The amusement parks’ popular annual fall festival has new haunted houses, spooky themed rides and the return of musical duo Midnight Syndicate. New this year: Cedar Point is theming several rides, including the Cedar Creek Mine Ride. For the next seven weeks, it will be known as the Cedar Creek Mystic Mine Ride and include new special effects in the covered area before the first hill. The park also is adding a beginner haunted house, Hexed Spellbound, a tamer version of Hexed. It will be open Saturdays and Sundays during the day.

Website:cedarpoint.com/halloweekends.

What: 7 Floors of Hell (7 haunted houses)

Where: Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 19191 Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440-243-3327.

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. – midnight. Through Saturday, Nov. 1.

Tickets: General admission: $25 ($23 from website) Speed passes for a few dollars more. Group rates available.

More info: Named one of the scariest haunted attractions in the country, this year’s theme is “World of Nightmares” which boasts 10 (count them) haunted houses to cruise through, along with what they’re dubbing a “Monster Midway.”

Website: 7floorsofhell.com

What: Lake Erie Science Center, Spooky Science Fun

Where: Lake Erie Science Center, 601 Erieside Ave, Cleveland.

When: Spooky Science Fun, Oct. 21 and 28.

Tickets: $12-$15

More info: Chemical Concoctions Show, Pumpkin Explosion, Electric Madness Big Science Show, Electric Madness Big Science Show.

Website: greatscience.com

What: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Boo at the Zoo

Where: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland.

When: Now through Oct. 29, Fridays thru Sundays 5-9 p.m.

Tickets: Zoo ticket includes all attractions; $10 at gate; $9.50 online. Non-member price: $11.50 at gate, $10.50 online. Children under 2 free.

More info: Cleveland’s favorite Halloween tradition just got sweeter at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. This year’s Boo at the Zoo presented by Citizens Bank features more treat stations, unlimited 4-D Theater movies, carousel and train rides.

Character dinner is from 4 – 6 p.m. and includes admission to Boo at the Zoo. In the event that you have already purchased your Boo at the Zoo tickets for 10/15, 10/22 or 10/29, there are dinner-only tickets that you can purchase. Buffet dinner includes: Bewitched Chicken Fingers, a Mischievous Mac N Cheese bar, a Frightfully Delightful Dessert Station, Paranormal Punch and more. Dinner includes a special visit from costumed characters and other spooktacular entertainment. Member admission plus character dinner: $27.50. Admission plus character dinner: $28.50. Character dinner only (if Boo at the Zoo tickets were already purchased): $18.

Website: clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo

What: Lake Metroparks Farmpark corn maze

Where: 8800 Euclid Chardon Road, Kirtland.

When: Now through Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tickets: Farmpark admission applies to daily activities and daytime special events. Special admission rates and hours apply to Vintage Ohio and Village Peddler Festival. Halloween Hayrides and Country Lights are evening events and require advance purchase of tickets. Ages 12 through 59: $8; Ages 60 and older: $7; Ages 2 through 11: $6; Children younger than 2: free; Farmpark members: free; Active U.S. military and family: free with military ID.

More info: Follow winding paths that steer you to intersections where you must decide which way to go. The theme for this year’s maze is “Alien Adventure” and the object is to locate missing aliens throughout the maze and report your findings. A play area is located near the entrance of the maze including farm-themed character cutouts that provide great photo opportunities. To check maze conditions call 440-256-2122 or 800-366-FARM.

Website: lakemetroparks.com