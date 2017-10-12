Plenty of events at Crocker Park as autumn settles in

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

Crocker Park has plenty of events going on all year. And that’s true this fall.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Texas de Brazil restaurant at 174 Union Street, will host a chocolate-tasting fundraiser benefiting the American Red Cross. The Fladgate Partnership company is leading this event with local chocolatiers. Port of Manhattan Martini and signature Texas de Brazil appetizers will be offered along with special pairings of the Taylor Fladgate port wine family and chocolate. Tickets cost $45, and Texas de Brazil will be donating $40 for each ticket to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Relief Efforts. You must be 21 or older to attend. Regular dinner is not included with the purchase of this ticket, but guests who wish to stay after for dinner will receive 25 percent off the regular dinner price. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com

Pets that like to dress up for Halloween should consider entering the pet costume contest that’s part of Tricks and Treats presented by St. Edward High School Oct. 28. The registration for the Pet Costume Contest runs from noon to 12:30 p.m., with proceeds going to the Cleveland Animal Protective League. Glenn Anderson from 102-FM and Tiffani Tucker from WOIO-TV Channel 19 will be judges. At 1 p.m., children’s trick -or-treat will be held at participating Crocker Park retailers and restaurants. Between noon and 4 p.m., several vendors, exhibitors and food trucks will be open. Between 1 and 4 p.m., the Real PopFusion will perform on the Main Stage.

Also on Oct. 28, Premier Handmade Market hosted by Shop Cleveland Market will feature local vendors showcasing their handmade art, jewelry, beauty and home décor items at Crocker Park’s Market Square pavilion.

And mark Nov. 18, when Crocker Park will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Jim Brickman, the Shaker Heights native known for his pop-style solo piano playing and romantic songs. Santa’s house and the snow globe also open that day.

For more information, go to crockerpark.com/events/.