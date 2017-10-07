Pier at Bradstreet’s Landing closed for safety reasons

By KEVIN KELLEY

ROCKY RIVER

The fishing pier at Bradstreet’s Landing Park will remain closed indefinitely for safety reasons.

During an inspection of the pier in September, divers discovered erosion in the pillar closest to the shore, Mayor Pam Bobst said. The city closed the pier Sept. 15

The inspection was done as part of an $87,650 study by SmithGroupJJR, a Detroit-based architecture, engineering and planning firm hired by the city to look at potential improvements to the site. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources contributed $43,825 toward the study.

“Most of the pier is in very, very good shape, they have reported to us,” Bobst said. But SmithGroup recommended the pier be closed for safety reasons, she said. Constructed in the 1980s, the 600-foot long, 20-foot wide fishing pier rises more than 20 feet above Lake Erie, according to an ODNR statement.

Further evaluation will be required to determine what reinforcements are needed to the pier, Bobst said. That report is at least a week away, she said.

The divers also reported finding an abundance of smallmouth bass, as well as a lot of golf balls, Bobst reported.

Although no date has been set for reopening the pier, Bobst emphasized it has not yet been closed for the winter. The pier is closed each winter when the weather turns bad, while the park and beach remain open year round.

In 2015, Rocky River was awarded a separate $350,000 ODNR grant to make capital improvements at the park. Money from that grant could be used to reinforce the pier, Bobst said.

Besides assessing the condition of the pier, the SmithGroupJJR study will cover coastal conditions and how to increase public use of the six-acre park while maintaining the privacy of neighbors. Spencer Creek, a small Lake Erie tributary that runs along the eastern edge of the park, will also be examined.

Amenities at Bradstreet’s Landing park include picnic areas, a deck, concession building and bait store, a short trail and a 125-foot beach, which is popular among lake glass collectors.

The park is named after British Colonel John Bradstreet. On Oct. 18 and 19, 1764, he landed at this spot after his fleet of 60 boats, 9 canoes and 1,500 troops were overwhelmed by a surge wave in what became known as Bradstreet’s disaster.

Further travel by Bradstreet’s fleet to Fort Niagara was delayed by three days for repairs, according to the Encyclopedia of Cleveland History, and the shortage of boats required that a portion of the party proceed by foot. Bad weather severely hampered the progress of the boats, and shortages of food and supplies plagued the overland party.