PHOTOS: High School Homecomings
(Photo by Kevin Kelley) Matt Vulku, Monica Blair, Steven Brewer ride in the Westlake High School Homecoming parade Friday.
(Photo by Kevin Kelley) Peyton Rimko and Tommy Lazevnick are Westlake High School’s 2017 Homecoming queen and king.
(Photo courtesy of North Olmsted City Schools) North Olmsted High School Homecoming Queen Emily Statzer and King Samer Babi
(Photo courtesy of Bay City School District) Bay students and residents enjoy the traditional Homecoming bonfire as part of Thursday’s Light the Night activity, designed to help fight blood cancer in children.
Several area high schools welcomed back alumni this past weekend in the annual fall tradition that is homecoming. The activities culminate in the Friday football game, preceded by the coronation of a Homecoming king and queen. Turnout was strong for local parades, as parents and community members cheered on the marching bands and creative student floats.